MAC opponents will clash when the Western Michigan Broncos (6-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-3, 0-0 MAC).

Odds for Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois

Over/Under Insights

Western Michigan's games this season have gone over 58.5 points six of 11 times.

Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.9 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Tuesday's total.

In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Western Michigan Stats and Trends

Western Michigan has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in six chances).

Western Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year, the Broncos average just 2.9 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Huskies surrender (32.7).

Western Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.7 points.

The Broncos average only 11.7 more yards per game (448.2) than the Huskies allow per contest (436.5).

In games that Western Michigan piles up more than 436.5 yards, the team is 2-3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (7) this season.

Northern Illinois Stats and Trends

In Northern Illinois' 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

This year, the Huskies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

The Huskies put up just 2.3 more points per game (31.6) than the Broncos give up (29.3).

Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 29.3 points.

The Huskies rack up 94.0 more yards per game (436.5) than the Broncos give up (342.5).

In games that Northern Illinois amasses more than 342.5 yards, the team is 5-2-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Season Stats