Publish date:
Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
MAC opponents will clash when the Western Michigan Broncos (6-5, 0-0 MAC) meet the Northern Illinois Huskies (8-3, 0-0 MAC).
Odds for Western Michigan vs. Northern Illinois
Over/Under Insights
- Western Michigan's games this season have gone over 58.5 points six of 11 times.
- Northern Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 58.5 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.4, is 2.9 points greater than Tuesday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 62 points per game, 3.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The Broncos and their opponents have scored an average of 61.5 points per game in 2021, 3.0 more than Tuesday's total.
- In 2021, games involving the Huskies have averaged a total of 56.7 points, 1.8 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Western Michigan Stats and Trends
- Western Michigan has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Broncos have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in six chances).
- Western Michigan has eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Broncos average just 2.9 fewer points per game (29.8) than the Huskies surrender (32.7).
- Western Michigan is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall in games when it records more than 32.7 points.
- The Broncos average only 11.7 more yards per game (448.2) than the Huskies allow per contest (436.5).
- In games that Western Michigan piles up more than 436.5 yards, the team is 2-3-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Broncos have turned the ball over seven more times (14 total) than the Huskies have forced a turnover (7) this season.
Northern Illinois Stats and Trends
- In Northern Illinois' 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- This year, the Huskies have two ATS wins in four games as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Northern Illinois' games this season have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- The Huskies put up just 2.3 more points per game (31.6) than the Broncos give up (29.3).
- Northern Illinois is 4-2-1 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team notches more than 29.3 points.
- The Huskies rack up 94.0 more yards per game (436.5) than the Broncos give up (342.5).
- In games that Northern Illinois amasses more than 342.5 yards, the team is 5-2-1 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Huskies have turned the ball over four more times (14 total) than the Broncos have forced a turnover (10) this season.
Season Stats
|Western Michigan
|Stats
|Northern Illinois
29.8
Avg. Points Scored
31.6
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
32.7
448.2
Avg. Total Yards
436.5
342.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
436.5
14
Giveaways
14
10
Takeaways
7