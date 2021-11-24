Paul Bunyan's Axe is up for grabs when the No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers (8-3, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-4, 0-0 Big Ten) hit the field.

Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

Over/Under Insights

Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 63.6% of Minnesota's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 39.

The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 14.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to allow 34.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.7, 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 39.

In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Wisconsin Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Badgers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.

Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Badgers score 27 points per game, 8.3 more than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (18.7).

Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 18.7 points.

The Badgers average 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (289.5).

Wisconsin is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 289.5 yards.

The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).

Minnesota Stats and Trends

Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This year, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Golden Gophers put up 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).

When Minnesota puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Golden Gophers rack up 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers give up per contest (237.7).

Minnesota is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up over 237.7 yards.

The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .

Season Stats