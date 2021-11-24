Publish date:
Wisconsin vs. Minnesota College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Wisconsin vs. Minnesota
Over/Under Insights
- Wisconsin and its opponents have combined to score more than 39 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 63.6% of Minnesota's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 39.
- The two teams combine to average 53.4 points per game, 14.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
- These two squads combine to allow 34.5 points per game, 4.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Badgers games this season is 42.7, 3.7 points more than Saturday's over/under of 39.
- In 2021, games involving the Golden Gophers have averaged a total of 48.8 points, 9.8 more than the set over/under in this contest.
Wisconsin Stats and Trends
- Wisconsin has six wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Badgers have an ATS record of 4-2 in their six games as a favorite of 7 points or more so far this season.
- Wisconsin's games this year have gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Badgers score 27 points per game, 8.3 more than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (18.7).
- Wisconsin is 6-2 against the spread and 8-0 overall this season when the team records more than 18.7 points.
- The Badgers average 100.8 more yards per game (390.3) than the Golden Gophers give up per contest (289.5).
- Wisconsin is 5-4 against the spread and 7-2 overall when the team totals over 289.5 yards.
- The Badgers have turned the ball over 21 times this season, seven more turnovers than the Golden Gophers have forced (14).
Minnesota Stats and Trends
- Minnesota has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This year, the Golden Gophers are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
- Minnesota has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Golden Gophers put up 10.6 more points per game (26.4) than the Badgers give up (15.8).
- When Minnesota puts up more than 15.8 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
- The Golden Gophers rack up 130.4 more yards per game (368.1) than the Badgers give up per contest (237.7).
- Minnesota is 6-5 against the spread and 7-4 overall when the team picks up over 237.7 yards.
- The Golden Gophers have 10 giveaways this season, while the Badgers have 21 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Wisconsin
|Stats
|Minnesota
27
Avg. Points Scored
26.4
15.8
Avg. Points Allowed
18.7
390.3
Avg. Total Yards
368.1
237.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
289.5
21
Giveaways
10
21
Takeaways
14