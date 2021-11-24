MWC opponents will do battle when the Wyoming Cowboys (6-5, 0-0 MWC) battle the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (5-7, 0-0 MWC) at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyoming.

Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii

Over/Under Insights

Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.

Hawaii's games have gone over 48 points in eight of 11 chances this season.

Saturday's total is four points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.

This contest's total is 5.9 points lower than the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.8 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.

Wyoming Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Wyoming is 4-5-1 this year.

The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Cowboys average 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.8).

Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.8 points.

The Cowboys average 365.8 yards per game, 92 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup.

In games that Wyoming picks up over 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).

Hawaii Stats and Trends

In Hawaii's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 10 points or more.

Hawaii's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Rainbow Warriors average 28 points per game, 6.9 more than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).

Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.

The Rainbow Warriors rack up 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys give up (333.6).

In games that Hawaii totals more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.

The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats