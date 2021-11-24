Publish date:
Wyoming vs. Hawaii College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Wyoming vs. Hawaii
Over/Under Insights
- Wyoming has combined with its opponents to score more than 48 points in five of 10 games this season.
- Hawaii's games have gone over 48 points in eight of 11 chances this season.
- Saturday's total is four points lower than the two team's combined 52 points per game average.
- This contest's total is 5.9 points lower than the 53.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Cowboys games have an average total of 47.4 points this season, 0.6 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- The 48-point over/under for this game is 12.8 points below the 60.8 points per game average total in Rainbow Warriors games this season.
Wyoming Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Wyoming is 4-5-1 this year.
- The Cowboys have been favored by 10 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
- Wyoming's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
- This year, the Cowboys average 8.8 fewer points per game (24) than the Rainbow Warriors give up (32.8).
- Wyoming is 2-0-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall this season when the team records more than 32.8 points.
- The Cowboys average 365.8 yards per game, 92 fewer yards than the 457.8 the Rainbow Warriors give up per matchup.
- In games that Wyoming picks up over 457.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
- This year, the Cowboys have 17 turnovers, 10 fewer than the Rainbow Warriors have takeaways (27).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Wyoming at SISportsbook.
Hawaii Stats and Trends
- In Hawaii's 12 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
- This season, the Rainbow Warriors have just one ATS win in four games as an underdog of 10 points or more.
- Hawaii's games this season have gone over the point total four times in 11 opportunities (36.4%).
- The Rainbow Warriors average 28 points per game, 6.9 more than the Cowboys surrender (21.1).
- Hawaii is 3-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 21.1 points.
- The Rainbow Warriors rack up 64.3 more yards per game (397.9) than the Cowboys give up (333.6).
- In games that Hawaii totals more than 333.6 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-4 overall.
- The Rainbow Warriors have turned the ball over 14 more times (27 total) than the Cowboys have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Wyoming
|Stats
|Hawaii
24
Avg. Points Scored
28
21.1
Avg. Points Allowed
32.8
365.8
Avg. Total Yards
397.9
333.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
457.8
17
Giveaways
27
13
Takeaways
27