Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds
Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Moss has 265 rushing yards on 75 attempts (26.5 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
- He has added 18 catches for 166 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 253 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (29.6%).
- The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Allowing 89.8 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the league.
- The Bills are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Colts, Moss ran for five yards on three carries.
- Over his last three games, Moss has rushed for 38 yards (12.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.
Moss' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Zack Moss
75
29.6%
265
4
23
40.4%
3.5
Devin Singletary
83
32.8%
415
2
11
19.3%
5.0
Josh Allen
61
24.1%
340
3
16
28.1%
5.6
Matt Breida
12
4.7%
83
1
2
3.5%
6.9
