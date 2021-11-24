Skip to main content
November 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Zack Moss Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

Zack Moss has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) meet the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Moss has 265 rushing yards on 75 attempts (26.5 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.
  • He has added 18 catches for 166 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 253 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (29.6%).
  • The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moss' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Allowing 89.8 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the league.
  • The Bills are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Colts, Moss ran for five yards on three carries.
  • Over his last three games, Moss has rushed for 38 yards (12.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Zack Moss

75

29.6%

265

4

23

40.4%

3.5

Devin Singletary

83

32.8%

415

2

11

19.3%

5.0

Josh Allen

61

24.1%

340

3

16

28.1%

5.6

Matt Breida

12

4.7%

83

1

2

3.5%

6.9

Powered By Data Skrive