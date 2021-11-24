Zack Moss has player prop bet markets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Moss and the Buffalo Bills (6-4) meet the New Orleans Saints (5-5) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zack Moss Prop Bet Odds

Zack Moss Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Moss has 265 rushing yards on 75 attempts (26.5 yards per carry), and four touchdowns.

He has added 18 catches for 166 yards (16.6 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 253 times this season, and he's handled 75 of those attempts (29.6%).

The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the football 39.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Moss' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Allowing 89.8 rushing yards per game, the Saints have the third-ranked run defense in the league.

The Bills are up against the NFL's 11th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (nine this season).

Recent Performances

Last week against the Colts, Moss ran for five yards on three carries.

Over his last three games, Moss has rushed for 38 yards (12.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Moss' Buffalo Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Zack Moss 75 29.6% 265 4 23 40.4% 3.5 Devin Singletary 83 32.8% 415 2 11 19.3% 5.0 Josh Allen 61 24.1% 340 3 16 28.1% 5.6 Matt Breida 12 4.7% 83 1 2 3.5% 6.9

Powered By Data Skrive