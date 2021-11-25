Publish date:
Air Force vs. UNLV College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV
Over/Under Insights
- Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.
- UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the total in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- The average total in Falcons games this season is 46.8, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 49.5 .
- The 53.1 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.
Air Force Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Air Force is 7-3-0 this year.
- Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).
- This year, the Falcons average just two fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels give up (31.5).
- Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.5 points.
- The Falcons rack up 415.9 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 400.2 the Rebels allow per outing.
- In games that Air Force totals more than 400.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
- The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 16 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Air Force at SISportsbook.
UNLV Stats and Trends
- UNLV has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- The Rebels have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.
- UNLV has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Rebels put up just 1.9 more points per game (21.4) than the Falcons surrender (19.5).
- When UNLV scores more than 19.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
- The Rebels rack up 25.9 more yards per game (320.8) than the Falcons give up per contest (294.9).
- In games that UNLV totals over 294.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (14) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Air Force
|Stats
|UNLV
29.5
Avg. Points Scored
21.4
19.5
Avg. Points Allowed
31.5
415.9
Avg. Total Yards
320.8
294.9
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
400.2
10
Giveaways
20
14
Takeaways
16