MWC opponents will meet when the Air Force Falcons (8-3, 0-0 MWC) meet the UNLV Rebels (2-9, 0-0 MWC).

Odds for Air Force vs. UNLV

Over/Under Insights

Air Force and its opponents have gone over the current 49.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

UNLV has combined with its opponents to score more than 49.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 50.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 1.5 points lower than the 51 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 46.8, 2.7 points fewer than Friday's over/under of 49.5 .

The 53.1 PPG average total in Rebels games this season is 3.6 points more than this game's over/under.

Air Force Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Air Force is 7-3-0 this year.

Air Force's games this year have gone over the point total four times in 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Falcons average just two fewer points per game (29.5) than the Rebels give up (31.5).

Air Force is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it scores more than 31.5 points.

The Falcons rack up 415.9 yards per game, just 15.7 more than the 400.2 the Rebels allow per outing.

In games that Air Force totals more than 400.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Falcons have 10 giveaways this season, while the Rebels have 16 takeaways .

UNLV Stats and Trends

UNLV has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

The Rebels have been underdogs by 17.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those matchups.

UNLV has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Rebels put up just 1.9 more points per game (21.4) than the Falcons surrender (19.5).

When UNLV scores more than 19.5 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Rebels rack up 25.9 more yards per game (320.8) than the Falcons give up per contest (294.9).

In games that UNLV totals over 294.9 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 2-6 overall.

The Rebels have turned the ball over six more times (20 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (14) this season.

Season Stats