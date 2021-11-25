The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (10-1, 0-0 SEC) and the Auburn Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) meet in the 2021 edition of the Iron Bowl.

Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn

Over/Under Insights

Alabama and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of Auburn's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

The two teams combine to average 74.7 points per game, 19.2 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 13.8 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 62.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 1.6 points above the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.

Alabama Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Alabama is 6-5-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 19.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.

Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Crimson Tide score 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers allow (22).

When Alabama puts up more than 22 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide collect 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers allow per matchup (369.1).

When Alabama totals over 369.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.

This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.

Auburn Stats and Trends

Auburn has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Auburn's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Tigers score 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Crimson Tide give up (19.7).

When Auburn scores more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per contest (305.3).

In games that Auburn amasses over 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, six fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (17).

Season Stats