Alabama vs. Auburn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Alabama vs. Auburn
Over/Under Insights
- Alabama and its opponents have combined to put up more than 55.5 points in 10 of 11 games this season.
- In 45.5% of Auburn's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- The two teams combine to average 74.7 points per game, 19.2 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's over/under is 13.8 points above the 41.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Crimson Tide games this season feature an average total of 62.9 points, a number 7.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 1.6 points above the 53.9 average total in Tigers games this season.
Alabama Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Alabama is 6-5-0 this season.
- The Crimson Tide have been favored by 19.5 points or more six times this season and are 3-3 ATS in those contests.
- Alabama's games this year have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Crimson Tide score 22.4 more points per game (44.4) than the Tigers allow (22).
- When Alabama puts up more than 22 points, it is 6-4 against the spread and 9-1 overall.
- The Crimson Tide collect 131.9 more yards per game (501) than the Tigers allow per matchup (369.1).
- When Alabama totals over 369.1 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 8-1 overall.
- This year, the Crimson Tide have turned the ball over nine times, while the Tigers have forced nine.
Auburn Stats and Trends
- Auburn has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.
- Auburn's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Tigers score 30.3 points per game, 10.6 more than the Crimson Tide give up (19.7).
- When Auburn scores more than 19.7 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
- The Tigers collect 122.5 more yards per game (427.8) than the Crimson Tide allow per contest (305.3).
- In games that Auburn amasses over 305.3 yards, the team is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, six fewer times than the Crimson Tide have forced turnovers (17).
Season Stats
|Alabama
|Stats
|Auburn
44.4
Avg. Points Scored
30.3
19.7
Avg. Points Allowed
22
501
Avg. Total Yards
427.8
305.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
369.1
9
Giveaways
11
17
Takeaways
9