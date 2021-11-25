Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Appalachian State Mountaineers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) meet the Georgia Southern Eagles (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern

Over/Under Insights

Appalachian State and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in five of 11 games this season.

Georgia Southern's games have gone over 55.5 points in two opportunities this season.

Saturday's total is 2.8 points lower than the two team's combined 58.3 points per game average.

This contest's total is 3.3 points more than the 52.2 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Mountaineers games this season is 56.9, 1.4 points above Saturday's over/under of 55.5.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 1.3 points higher than the 54.2 average total in Eagles games this season.

Appalachian State Stats and Trends

In Appalachian State's 11 games this year, it has eight wins against the spread.

The Mountaineers have covered the spread once this season when favored by 24.5 points or more (in two chances).

Appalachian State has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Mountaineers score 4.7 more points per game (36.5) than the Eagles allow (31.8).

Appalachian State is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it scores more than 31.8 points.

The Mountaineers collect just 5.5 fewer yards per game (450), than the Eagles allow per contest (455.5).

In games that Appalachian State picks up more than 455.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall.

The Mountaineers have turned the ball over 11 more times (19 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (8) this season.

Georgia Southern Stats and Trends

Georgia Southern has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

Georgia Southern's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year the Eagles average just 1.4 more points per game (21.8) than the Mountaineers surrender (20.4).

Georgia Southern is 3-0 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team scores more than 20.4 points.

The Eagles average 354.5 yards per game, 23.4 more yards than the 331.1 the Mountaineers allow.

Georgia Southern is 3-1 against the spread and 3-2 overall when the team churns out more than 331.1 yards.

This season the Eagles have 16 turnovers, four fewer than the Mountaineers have takeaways (20).

Season Stats