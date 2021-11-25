Pac-12 rivals will do battle when the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-4, 0-0 Pac-12) battle the Arizona Wildcats (1-10, 0-0 Pac-12) at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona

Over/Under Insights

Arizona State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

In 36.4% of Arizona's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 0.2 points more than the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arizona State Stats and Trends

Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.

Arizona State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Sun Devils average just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.8).

Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.

The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (377.7).

Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 377.7 yards.

This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).

Arizona Stats and Trends

Arizona has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.

This season, the Wildcats have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Wildcats rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils surrender (21.5).

When Arizona scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.

The Wildcats average 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils allow (323.1).

Arizona is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team piles up more than 323.1 yards.

This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (17).

Season Stats