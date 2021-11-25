Publish date:
Arizona State vs. Arizona College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Arizona State vs. Arizona
Over/Under Insights
- Arizona State and its opponents have combined to score more than 52.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
- In 36.4% of Arizona's games this season (4/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.5.
- The two teams combine to average 46.3 points per game, 6.2 less than the total in this contest.
- This contest's total is 0.2 points more than the 52.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- Sun Devils games this season feature an average total of 53.3 points, a number 0.8 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Wildcats have averaged a total of 52.3 points, 0.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arizona State Stats and Trends
- Arizona State has played 11 games, with four wins against the spread.
- The Sun Devils have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 20.5 points or more.
- Arizona State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Sun Devils average just 1.9 fewer points per game (28.9) than the Wildcats surrender (30.8).
- Arizona State is 3-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall in games when it records more than 30.8 points.
- The Sun Devils average 31.5 more yards per game (409.2) than the Wildcats allow per outing (377.7).
- Arizona State is 4-4 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team totals more than 377.7 yards.
- This year, the Sun Devils have turned the ball over 21 times, 15 more than the Wildcats' takeaways (6).
Arizona Stats and Trends
- Arizona has played 11 games, with six wins against the spread.
- This season, the Wildcats have an against-the-spread record of 3-0 in their three games as an underdog of 20.5 points or more.
- Arizona's games this year have gone over the point total five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Wildcats rack up 4.1 fewer points per game (17.4) than the Sun Devils surrender (21.5).
- When Arizona scores more than 21.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 0-2 overall.
- The Wildcats average 28.6 more yards per game (351.7) than the Sun Devils allow (323.1).
- Arizona is 5-3 against the spread and 1-7 overall when the team piles up more than 323.1 yards.
- This season the Wildcats have turned the ball over 21 times, four more than the Sun Devils' takeaways (17).
Season Stats
|Arizona State
|Stats
|Arizona
28.9
Avg. Points Scored
17.4
21.5
Avg. Points Allowed
30.8
409.2
Avg. Total Yards
351.7
323.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
377.7
21
Giveaways
21
17
Takeaways
6