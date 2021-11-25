Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) battle the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

  • Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just two times this year.
  • Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • Friday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
  • These two squads combine to allow 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.7, 7.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 62.5 .
  • In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arkansas has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Arkansas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
  • The Razorbacks rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers give up (34.7).
  • When Arkansas scores more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
  • The Razorbacks average just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (447.2).
  • Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 447.2 yards.
  • The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
  • Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
  • In Missouri's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
  • The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
  • Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
  • Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 24.6 points.
  • The Tigers average 420.8 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 376.4 the Razorbacks allow.
  • In games that Missouri picks up more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (13).
  • Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats

ArkansasStatsMissouri

31.3

Avg. Points Scored

30.8

24.6

Avg. Points Allowed

34.7

443.1

Avg. Total Yards

420.8

376.4

Avg. Total Yards Allowed

447.2

8

Giveaways

11

13

Takeaways

15