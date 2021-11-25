Publish date:
Arkansas vs. Missouri College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri
Over/Under Insights
- Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just two times this year.
- Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
- Friday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads combine to allow 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.7, 7.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 62.5 .
- In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.
Arkansas Stats and Trends
- Arkansas has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
- Arkansas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).
- The Razorbacks rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers give up (34.7).
- When Arkansas scores more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.
- The Razorbacks average just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (447.2).
- Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 447.2 yards.
- The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Arkansas at SISportsbook.
Missouri Stats and Trends
- In Missouri's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.
- Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This year the Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).
- Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 24.6 points.
- The Tigers average 420.8 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 376.4 the Razorbacks allow.
- In games that Missouri picks up more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (13).
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Arkansas
|Stats
|Missouri
31.3
Avg. Points Scored
30.8
24.6
Avg. Points Allowed
34.7
443.1
Avg. Total Yards
420.8
376.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
447.2
8
Giveaways
11
13
Takeaways
15