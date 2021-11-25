SEC opponents will do battle when the No. 25 Arkansas Razorbacks (7-4, 0-0 SEC) battle the Missouri Tigers (6-5, 0-0 SEC) at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Odds for Arkansas vs. Missouri

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas has combined with its opponents to score more than 62.5 points just two times this year.

Missouri and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

Friday's total is 0.4 points higher than the combined 62.1 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads combine to allow 59.3 points per game, 3.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Razorbacks games this season is 54.7, 7.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 62.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Tigers have averaged a total of 61.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arkansas Stats and Trends

Arkansas has seven wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Razorbacks have been favored by 14.5 points or more three times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Arkansas' games this year have hit the over seven times in 12 opportunities (58.3%).

The Razorbacks rack up 3.4 fewer points per game (31.3) than the Tigers give up (34.7).

When Arkansas scores more than 34.7 points, it is 5-1 against the spread and 4-2 overall.

The Razorbacks average just 4.1 fewer yards per game (443.1) than the Tigers give up per contest (447.2).

Arkansas is 4-2 against the spread and 3-3 overall when the team piles up more than 447.2 yards.

The Razorbacks have eight giveaways this season, while the Tigers have 15 takeaways .

Missouri Stats and Trends

In Missouri's 11 games this season, it has three wins against the spread.

The Tigers covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 14.5 points or more.

Missouri's games this season have eclipsed the over/under in 63.6% of its opportunities (seven times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Tigers rack up 6.2 more points per game (30.8) than the Razorbacks give up (24.6).

Missouri is 1-6 against the spread and 5-2 overall when the team scores more than 24.6 points.

The Tigers average 420.8 yards per game, 44.4 more yards than the 376.4 the Razorbacks allow.

In games that Missouri picks up more than 376.4 yards, the team is 1-7 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Tigers have turned the ball over 11 times, two fewer times than the Razorbacks have forced turnovers (13).

Season Stats