The Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-9, 0-0 Sun Belt) face a Sun Belt matchup versus the Texas State Bobcats (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt).

Odds for Arkansas State vs. Texas State

Over/Under Insights

Arkansas State and its opponents have combined to score more than 62.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Texas State's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's total of 62.5.

The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 14 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's total is 11.4 points under the 73.9 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Red Wolves games this season feature an average total of 66.4 points, a number 3.9 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Bobcats have averaged a total of 57.3 points, 5.2 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Arkansas State Stats and Trends

Arkansas State has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

Arkansas State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 30% of its opportunities (three times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Red Wolves rack up 25.5 points per game, 8.5 fewer than the Bobcats surrender per contest (34).

Arkansas State is 1-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 34 points.

The Red Wolves collect 40.4 fewer yards per game (388.3) than the Bobcats allow per outing (428.7).

In games that Arkansas State picks up more than 428.7 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Red Wolves have turned the ball over 10 more times (22 total) than the Bobcats have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Texas State Stats and Trends

In Texas State's 11 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bobcats have an ATS record of 5-3 in their eight games as an underdog of 2 points or more this season.

Texas State's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

This season the Bobcats average 16.9 fewer points per game (23) than the Red Wolves allow (39.9).

The Bobcats collect 344.6 yards per game, 177.3 fewer yards than the 521.9 the Red Wolves give up.

The Bobcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, three more turnovers than the Red Wolves have forced (17).

