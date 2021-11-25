The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

Atlanta's games this season have gone over 45.5 points six of 10 times.

So far this season, 30% of Jacksonville's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.

Sunday's total is 11.8 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.

The 55 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 2.5 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.

In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Falcons stats and trends

Atlanta is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Falcons score 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars give up (26.2).

Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.2 points.

The Falcons collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per contest (363.1).

When Atlanta picks up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, 12 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).

Jaguars stats and trends

In Jacksonville's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

This season, the Jaguars have an against-the-spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).

This year the Jaguars average 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons give up (28.8).

The Jaguars collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up (362.3).

Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 362.3 yards.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.

This year, in six home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.

Jaguars home games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

On the road, Atlanta has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.

On the road, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.

This year, in three of five road games Atlanta has gone over the total.

Falcons away games this season average 48.9 total points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

