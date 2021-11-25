Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Atlanta Falcons (4-6) will battle the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Falcons vs. Jaguars

Over/under insights

  • Atlanta's games this season have gone over 45.5 points six of 10 times.
  • So far this season, 30% of Jacksonville's games (3/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 45.5.
  • Sunday's total is 11.8 points higher than the combined 33.7 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 55 points per game these two squads have surrendered to opponents this season are 9.5 more than the 45.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Falcons games this season is 48.0, 2.5 points above Sunday's total of 45.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jaguars have averaged a total of 47.0 points, 1.5 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Atlanta is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Falcons have been favored by 2.5 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
  • Atlanta's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Falcons score 8.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than the Jaguars give up (26.2).
  • Atlanta is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall in games when it records more than 26.2 points.
  • The Falcons collect 54.8 fewer yards per game (308.3) than the Jaguars allow per contest (363.1).
  • When Atlanta picks up more than 363.1 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • This year, the Falcons have turned the ball over 17 times, 12 more than the Jaguars' takeaways (5).
  • In Jacksonville's 10 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Jaguars have an against-the-spread record of 3-5 in their eight games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Jacksonville's games this year have hit the over on only two of 10 set point totals (20%).
  • This year the Jaguars average 12.9 fewer points per game (15.9) than the Falcons give up (28.8).
  • The Jaguars collect 42.9 fewer yards per game (319.4) than the Falcons give up (362.3).
  • Jacksonville is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team totals over 362.3 yards.
  • The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Jacksonville has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-4 overall there, this season.
  • This year, in six home games, Jacksonville has gone over the total once.
  • Jaguars home games this season average 47.7 total points, 2.2 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • On the road, Atlanta has two wins against the spread and is 3-2 overall.
  • On the road, the Falcons are winless ATS (0-1) as 2.5-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in three of five road games Atlanta has gone over the total.
  • Falcons away games this season average 48.9 total points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (45.5).

