AFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) battle the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 46.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 45.8 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.

Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.

The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more in five chances.

Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Ravens rack up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per outing the Browns allow.

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.

The Ravens average 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per contest (316.7).

Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.7 yards.

The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.

Browns stats and trends

Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.

Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This season the Browns average just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens give up (23.0).

When Cleveland scores more than 23.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Browns collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).

In games that Cleveland piles up over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this year.

The Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 4-point favorites or greater at home.

In four of five home games this season, Baltimore has hit the over.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 49.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).

Away from home, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.

Cleveland has gone over the total in four of five road games this season.

Browns away games this season average 49.1 total points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

