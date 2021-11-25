Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC North foes will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) battle the Cleveland Browns (6-5).

Odds for Ravens vs. Browns

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • Cleveland and its opponents have combined to score more than 45.5 points in six of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 46.9 points per game, 1.4 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 45.8 points per game, 0.3 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Ravens games this season feature an average total of 48.1 points, a number 2.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Browns have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 1.1 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Baltimore has played 10 games, with four wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 4 points or more in five chances.
  • Baltimore has eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Ravens rack up 24.7 points per game, comparable to the 22.8 per outing the Browns allow.
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall this season when the team puts up more than 22.8 points.
  • The Ravens average 85.9 more yards per game (402.6) than the Browns allow per contest (316.7).
  • Baltimore is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses more than 316.7 yards.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over three more times (13 total) than the Browns have forced a turnover (10) this season.
  • Cleveland has five wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Browns covered the spread in their only game when underdogs by 4 points or more.
  • Cleveland's games this year have eclipsed the over/under six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
  • This season the Browns average just 0.8 fewer points per game (22.2) than the Ravens give up (23.0).
  • When Cleveland scores more than 23.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Browns collect just 7.2 fewer yards per game (362.5) than the Ravens allow (369.7).
  • In games that Cleveland piles up over 369.7 yards, the team is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • The Browns have turned the ball over 11 times this season, three more turnovers than the Ravens have forced (8).

Home and road insights

  • Baltimore has covered the spread twice at home, and is 4-1 overall there, this year.
  • The Ravens are winless ATS (0-3) as 4-point favorites or greater at home.
  • In four of five home games this season, Baltimore has hit the over.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 49.8 points, 4.3 more than this contest's over/under (45.5).
  • Away from home, Cleveland is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall.
  • Cleveland has gone over the total in four of five road games this season.
  • Browns away games this season average 49.1 total points, 3.6 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

