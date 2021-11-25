Publish date:
Baylor vs. Texas Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 63.6% of Texas Tech's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 0.5 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 59.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.
Baylor Stats and Trends
- Baylor is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.
- This season, the Bears have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.
- Baylor has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
- The Bears average just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders give up (32.5).
- Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.
- The Bears collect 38.3 more yards per game (447.0) than the Red Raiders allow per outing (408.7).
- When Baylor piles up over 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 12 takeaways .
Texas Tech Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Texas Tech is 5-5-1 this season.
- This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.
- Texas Tech has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Red Raiders score 30.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bears allow (19.0).
- Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.
- The Red Raiders average 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up (346.5).
- In games that Texas Tech amasses over 346.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Bears have forced 18 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Baylor
|Stats
|Texas Tech
34.0
Avg. Points Scored
30.5
19.0
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
447.0
Avg. Total Yards
410.3
346.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
408.7
12
Giveaways
18
18
Takeaways
12