Big 12 opponents will do battle when the No. 9 Baylor Bears (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Baylor vs. Texas Tech

Over/Under Insights

Baylor and its opponents have gone over the current 52-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

In 63.6% of Texas Tech's games this season (7/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 52.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 64.5, is 12.5 points greater than Saturday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 0.5 points greater than the 51.5 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 52.5 points, a number 0.5 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 59.7 PPG average total in Red Raiders games this season is 7.7 points more than this game's over/under.

Baylor Stats and Trends

Baylor is 8-3-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Bears have won against the spread in each of their two games as a favorite of 14.5 points or more.

Baylor has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Bears average just 1.5 more points per game (34.0) than the Red Raiders give up (32.5).

Baylor is 4-0 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.5 points.

The Bears collect 38.3 more yards per game (447.0) than the Red Raiders allow per outing (408.7).

When Baylor piles up over 408.7 yards, the team is 6-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bears have 12 giveaways this season, while the Red Raiders have 12 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Baylor at SISportsbook.

Texas Tech Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Texas Tech is 5-5-1 this season.

This year, the Red Raiders are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 14.5 points or more.

Texas Tech has gone over the point total in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Red Raiders score 30.5 points per game, 11.5 more than the Bears allow (19.0).

Texas Tech is 5-4-1 against the spread and 6-4 overall when the team puts up more than 19.0 points.

The Red Raiders average 63.8 more yards per game (410.3) than the Bears give up (346.5).

In games that Texas Tech amasses over 346.5 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year the Red Raiders have turned the ball over 18 times, while the Bears have forced 18 turnovers.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats