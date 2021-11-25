MWC rivals will clash when the Boise State Broncos (7-4, 0-0 MWC) meet the No. 22 San Diego State Aztecs (10-1, 0-0 MWC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Boise State vs. San Diego State

Over/Under Insights

Boise State's games this season have gone over 44.5 points five of 11 times.

In 45.5% of San Diego State's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 58.1 points per game, 13.6 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 8.8 points more than the 35.7 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

The average total in Broncos games this season is 57.4, 12.9 points more than Friday's total of 44.5.

The 43.6 PPG average total in Aztecs games this season is 0.9 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Boise State Stats and Trends

Boise State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Broncos have an against the spread record of 3-4 in their seven games when favored by 2.5 points or more so far this season.

Boise State's games this year have hit the over on only two of 11 set point totals (18.2%).

The Broncos put up 30.4 points per game, 13.0 more than the Aztecs surrender per contest (17.4).

When Boise State puts up more than 17.4 points, it is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

The Broncos collect 72.9 more yards per game (386.6) than the Aztecs allow per contest (313.7).

In games that Boise State churns out more than 313.7 yards, the team is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Broncos have turned the ball over 12 times this season, five fewer than the Aztecs have forced (17).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Boise State at SISportsbook.

San Diego State Stats and Trends

San Diego State has played 11 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Aztecs have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

San Diego State has hit the over in 45.5% of its opportunities this year (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

This year the Aztecs average 9.4 more points per game (27.7) than the Broncos allow (18.3).

San Diego State is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall in games when it records more than 18.3 points.

The Aztecs collect 328.3 yards per game, 33.3 fewer yards than the 361.6 the Broncos give up.

San Diego State is 2-3 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team churns out over 361.6 yards.

The Aztecs have turned the ball over 12 times, 11 fewer times than the Broncos have forced turnovers (23).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats