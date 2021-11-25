Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will try to end their three-game losing run versus the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in Week 12.

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

  • Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • New Orleans' games have gone over 45 points in five of 10 chances this season.
  • Thursday's total is 9.6 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.
  • The 39.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 4.3 points above Thursday's over/under of 45.
  • The 45 over/under in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.
  • In Buffalo's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Bills are 4-4 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.
  • Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).
  • This year, the Bills average 7.7 more points per game (29.5) than the Saints surrender (21.8).
  • When Buffalo records more than 21.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints give up per outing (342.0).
  • In games that Buffalo amasses over 342.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.
  • New Orleans has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Saints put up 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).
  • New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team notches more than 17.6 points.
  • The Saints rack up 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.
  • In games that New Orleans picks up more than 283.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
  • This year the Saints have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.
  • At home, as 6-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).
  • In four games at home this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.
  • Saints home games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).
  • This year away from home, Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Bills have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or more away from home.
  • In five road games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.
  • Bills away games this season average 50.9 total points, 5.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).

