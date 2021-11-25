The New Orleans Saints (5-5) will try to end their three-game losing run versus the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in Week 12.

Odds for Bills vs. Saints

Over/under insights

Buffalo has combined with its opponents to score more than 45 points in five of 10 games this season.

New Orleans' games have gone over 45 points in five of 10 chances this season.

Thursday's total is 9.6 points lower than the two team's combined 54.6 points per game average.

The 39.4 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.6 fewer than the 45 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Bills games this season is 49.3, 4.3 points above Thursday's over/under of 45.

The 45 over/under in this game is 0.7 points higher than the 44.3 average total in Saints games this season.

Bills stats and trends

In Buffalo's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Bills are 4-4 ATS when favored by 6 points or more this season.

Buffalo's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

This year, the Bills average 7.7 more points per game (29.5) than the Saints surrender (21.8).

When Buffalo records more than 21.8 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bills average 49.7 more yards per game (391.7) than the Saints give up per outing (342.0).

In games that Buffalo amasses over 342.0 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Bills have 14 giveaways this season, while the Saints have 14 takeaways.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

New Orleans' games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 60% of its opportunities (six times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Saints put up 7.5 more points per game (25.1) than the Bills surrender (17.6).

New Orleans is 5-3 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team notches more than 17.6 points.

The Saints rack up 321.3 yards per game, 37.6 more yards than the 283.7 the Bills allow.

In games that New Orleans picks up more than 283.7 yards, the team is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

This year the Saints have 11 turnovers, 13 fewer than the Bills have takeaways (24).

Home and road insights

At home this season, New Orleans has two wins against the spread and is 2-2 overall.

At home, as 6-point underdogs or more, the Saints are winless ATS (0-2).

In four games at home this year, New Orleans has hit the over three times.

Saints home games this season average 45.8 total points, 0.8 more than this outing's over/under (45).

This year away from home, Buffalo is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Bills have one win ATS (1-2) as 6-point favorites or more away from home.

In five road games this season, Buffalo has gone over the total three times.

Bills away games this season average 50.9 total points, 5.9 more than this outing's over/under (45).

