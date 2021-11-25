The No. 13 BYU Cougars (9-2) and USC Trojans (4-6) will clash in a matchup at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, California.

Odds for BYU vs. USC

Over/Under Insights

BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points only two times this year.

So far this season, 50% of USC's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 55.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.4, 7.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64 .

The 64 over/under in this game is 5.7 points above the 58.3 average total in Trojans games this season.

BYU Stats and Trends

BYU is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).

BYU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (32.2).

BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.2 points.

The Cougars collect 38.0 more yards per game (455.8) than the Trojans give up per contest (417.8).

In games that BYU piles up over 417.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have nine turnovers, eight fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).

USC Stats and Trends

USC is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.

The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.

USC's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Trojans put up 29.9 points per game, 6.3 more than the Cougars surrender (23.6).

When USC scores more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Trojans collect 445.6 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 380.5 the Cougars give up.

When USC amasses more than 380.5 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.

The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .

Season Stats