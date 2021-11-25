Publish date:
BYU vs. USC College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for BYU vs. USC
Over/Under Insights
- BYU has combined with its opponents to score more than 64 points only two times this year.
- So far this season, 50% of USC's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 64.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 63.3, is 0.7 points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 55.8 points per game, 8.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Cougars games this season is 56.4, 7.6 points fewer than Saturday's over/under of 64 .
- The 64 over/under in this game is 5.7 points above the 58.3 average total in Trojans games this season.
BYU Stats and Trends
- BYU is 5-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Cougars have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 7 points or more (in five chances).
- BYU's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
- This year, the Cougars rack up just 1.2 more points per game (33.4) than the Trojans surrender (32.2).
- BYU is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 32.2 points.
- The Cougars collect 38.0 more yards per game (455.8) than the Trojans give up per contest (417.8).
- In games that BYU piles up over 417.8 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have nine turnovers, eight fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (17).
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for BYU at SISportsbook.
USC Stats and Trends
- USC is 3-7-0 against the spread this year.
- The Trojans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 7 points or more.
- USC's games this season have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- The Trojans put up 29.9 points per game, 6.3 more than the Cougars surrender (23.6).
- When USC scores more than 23.6 points, it is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.
- The Trojans collect 445.6 yards per game, 65.1 more yards than the 380.5 the Cougars give up.
- When USC amasses more than 380.5 yards, the team is 3-6 against the spread and 4-5 overall.
- The Trojans have 18 giveaways this season, while the Cougars have 19 takeaways .
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|BYU
|Stats
|USC
33.4
Avg. Points Scored
29.9
23.6
Avg. Points Allowed
32.2
455.8
Avg. Total Yards
445.6
380.5
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
417.8
9
Giveaways
18
19
Takeaways
17