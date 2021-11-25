C.J. Uzomah has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Uzomah has recorded 322 receiving yards (32.2 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 31 targets this year.

Uzomah has been the target of 31 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.

With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.

Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.

This week Uzomah will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).

The Steelers' defense is 12th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up nine yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Uzomah has caught 10 passes for 66 yards. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 22.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6% Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

