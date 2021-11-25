Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

C.J. Uzomah has player prop betting options available from bookmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Uzomah's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North foes at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Uzomah has recorded 322 receiving yards (32.2 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 31 targets this year.
  • Uzomah has been the target of 31 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
  • With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Uzomah's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
  • Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
  • This week Uzomah will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Steelers' defense is 12th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up nine yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Uzomah has caught 10 passes for 66 yards. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 22.0 yards per game.

Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive