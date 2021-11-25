Publish date:
C.J. Uzomah Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Odds
C.J. Uzomah Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Uzomah has recorded 322 receiving yards (32.2 per game) and five touchdowns, reeling in 27 passes on 31 targets this year.
- Uzomah has been the target of 31 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
- With two targets in the red zone this season, Uzomah has been on the receiving end of 5.6% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Uzomah has averaged 12.1 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers, 7.4 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Uzomah has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Steelers.
- Note: Uzomah's stats vs. Steelers date back to 2016.
- This week Uzomah will face the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense (258.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Steelers' defense is 12th in the NFL, allowing 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Uzomah was targeted three times, picking up nine yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Uzomah has caught 10 passes for 66 yards. He was targeted 12 times, and averaged 22.0 yards per game.
Uzomah's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
