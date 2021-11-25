Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

  • Carolina's games this season have gone over 41.5 points four of 11 times.
  • Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to average 38.8 points per game, 2.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.
  • The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 45.9 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.
  • In Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.
  • The Panthers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • The Panthers average 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (24.5).
  • Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.5 points.
  • The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.
  • In games that Carolina picks up over 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
  • The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Dolphins.
  • Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.
  • Miami's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).
  • The Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers surrender (20.0).
  • Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.
  • The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (288.7).
  • In games that Miami piles up more than 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.
  • The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

  • Miami is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home this year.
  • The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.
  • This year, in five home games, Miami has hit the over twice.
  • The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).
  • This season on the road, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.
  • This season, in five away games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.