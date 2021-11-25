The Miami Dolphins (4-7) will hope to keep their three-game winning run intact in a Week 12 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (5-6).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Panthers vs. Dolphins

Over/under insights

Carolina's games this season have gone over 41.5 points four of 11 times.

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 41.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The two teams combine to average 38.8 points per game, 2.7 less than the total in this contest.

The 44.5 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 3.0 more than the 41.5 total in this contest.

The Panthers and their opponents have scored an average of 44.7 points per game in 2020, 3.2 more than Sunday's total.

The 45.9 PPG average total in Dolphins games this season is 4.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Panthers stats and trends

In Carolina's 11 games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Panthers have been favored by 2 points or more five times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Panthers average 4.0 fewer points per game (20.5) than the Dolphins allow (24.5).

Carolina is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.5 points.

The Panthers rack up 318.7 yards per game, 64.1 fewer yards than the 382.8 the Dolphins give up per matchup.

In games that Carolina picks up over 382.8 yards, the team is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.

The Panthers have turned the ball over one more time (17 total) than the Dolphins have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Carolina's matchup with the Dolphins.

Dolphins stats and trends

Miami is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Dolphins have been underdogs by 2 points or more seven times this season and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Miami's games this season have hit the over on four of 11 set point totals (36.4%).

The Dolphins put up just 1.7 fewer points per game (18.3) than the Panthers surrender (20.0).

Miami is 4-0 against the spread and 2-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.0 points.

The Dolphins rack up 21.8 more yards per game (310.5) than the Panthers allow per contest (288.7).

In games that Miami piles up more than 288.7 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

The Dolphins have turned the ball over six more times (19 total) than the Panthers have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Home and road insights

Miami is 3-2 against the spread, and 2-3 overall, at home this year.

The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as 2-point underdogs or greater at home.

This year, in five home games, Miami has hit the over twice.

The average point total in Dolphins home games this season is 45.6 points, 4.1 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

This season on the road, Carolina is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Panthers have one win ATS (1-1) on the road as 2-point favorites or more.

This season, in five away games, Carolina has gone over the total twice.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 45.2 points, 3.7 more than this outing's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.