MAC rivals will clash when the Central Michigan Chippewas (7-4, 0-0 MAC) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-4, 0-0 MAC).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan

Over/Under Insights

Central Michigan and its opponents have combined to score more than 63.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 50% of Eastern Michigan's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Friday's total of 63.5.

Friday's over/under is 2.6 points lower than the two team's combined 66.1 points per game average.

This contest's over/under is 8.4 points above the 55.1 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Chippewas games this season is 59.2, 4.3 points fewer than Friday's total of 63.5 .

In 2021, games involving the Eagles have averaged a total of 57.8 points, 5.7 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Central Michigan Stats and Trends

Central Michigan is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Chippewas have covered the spread once this season when favored by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Central Michigan's games this year have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Chippewas average 33.2 points per game, 5.7 more than the Eagles allow per outing (27.5).

Central Michigan is 4-3 against the spread and 6-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 27.5 points.

The Chippewas rack up 23.5 more yards per game (459.7) than the Eagles give up per outing (436.2).

When Central Michigan piles up more than 436.2 yards, the team is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Chippewas have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Eagles have forced (15).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Central Michigan at SISportsbook.

Eastern Michigan Stats and Trends

In Eastern Michigan's 11 games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Eagles have covered the spread once this year when underdogs by 8.5 points or more (in two chances).

Eastern Michigan's games this season have gone over the total in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The Eagles score 5.3 more points per game (32.9) than the Chippewas surrender (27.6).

Eastern Michigan is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.6 points.

The Eagles rack up 395 yards per game, only 12.4 fewer than the 407.4 the Chippewas give up.

Eastern Michigan is 4-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall when the team totals more than 407.4 yards.

The Eagles have 12 giveaways this season, while the Chippewas have 13 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats