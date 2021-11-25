Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

Two down-on-their-luck teams will battle in Week 12 when the Chicago Bears (3-7) carry a five-game losing streak into a clash versus the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), who have lost 10 in a row.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Over/under insights

  • Chicago and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 32.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.
  • The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.8 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • Bears games this season feature an average total of 43.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • The 46.5 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Chicago has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.
  • Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).
  • This year, the Bears put up 11.0 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Lions give up (27.3).
  • The Bears collect 88.8 fewer yards per game (287.9) than the Lions allow per contest (376.7).
  • The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Lions have forced (12).
  • In Detroit's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • The Lions have been underdogs by 3 points or more nine times this season and are 6-3 ATS in those games.
  • Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Lions score 16.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Bears surrender (24.0).
  • The Lions rack up 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears give up per contest (343.9).
  • In games that Detroit amasses over 343.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.
  • This season the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 0-4 overall.
  • Detroit has hit the over twice in four home games this season.
  • Lions home games this season average 47.9 total points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).
  • On the road, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.
  • This year, in five road games, Chicago has hit the over twice.
  • Bears away games this season average 44.9 total points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

