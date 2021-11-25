Two down-on-their-luck teams will battle in Week 12 when the Chicago Bears (3-7) carry a five-game losing streak into a clash versus the Detroit Lions (0-9-1), who have lost 10 in a row.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Bears vs. Lions

Over/under insights

Chicago and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in three of 10 games (30%) this season.

So far this season, 50% of Detroit's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Thursday's over/under of 41.5.

The two teams combine to average 32.3 points per game, 9.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 9.8 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

Bears games this season feature an average total of 43.6 points, a number 2.1 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

The 46.5 PPG average total in Lions games this season is 5.0 points more than this game's over/under.

Bears stats and trends

Chicago has four wins against the spread in 10 games this year.

Chicago's games this year have hit the over on three of 10 set point totals (30%).

This year, the Bears put up 11.0 fewer points per game (16.3) than the Lions give up (27.3).

The Bears collect 88.8 fewer yards per game (287.9) than the Lions allow per contest (376.7).

The Bears have turned the ball over 14 times this season, two more turnovers than the Lions have forced (12).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Chicago's matchup with the Lions.

Lions stats and trends

In Detroit's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

The Lions have been underdogs by 3 points or more nine times this season and are 6-3 ATS in those games.

Detroit's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Lions score 16.0 points per game, 8.0 fewer than the Bears surrender (24.0).

The Lions rack up 31.9 fewer yards per game (312.0) than the Bears give up per contest (343.9).

In games that Detroit amasses over 343.9 yards, the team is 2-2 against the spread and 0-4 overall.

This season the Lions have turned the ball over 13 times, three more than the Bears' takeaways (10).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Detroit has two wins against the spread and is 0-4 overall.

Detroit has hit the over twice in four home games this season.

Lions home games this season average 47.9 total points, 6.4 more than this contest's over/under (41.5).

On the road, Chicago has two wins against the spread and is 1-4 overall.

This year, in five road games, Chicago has hit the over twice.

Bears away games this season average 44.9 total points, 3.4 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.