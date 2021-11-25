Publish date:
Cincinnati vs. East Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- In 45.5% of East Carolina's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.
- The two teams combine to score 71.2 points per game, 13.7 more than the over/under in this contest.
- This contest's total is 16 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
- The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 2.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 57.5 .
- The 57.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Pirates games this season.
Cincinnati Stats and Trends
- Cincinnati is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- So far this season, the Bearcats have been installed as favorites by a 14-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those games.
- Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Bearcats average 14.5 more points per game (40) than the Pirates give up (25.5).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 25.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.
- The Bearcats rack up 430.1 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 390.2 the Pirates allow per outing.
- When Cincinnati picks up over 390.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- The Bearcats have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .
East Carolina Stats and Trends
- East Carolina has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
- East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).
- This season the Pirates rack up 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats give up (16).
- East Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team records more than 16 points.
- The Pirates collect 142.9 more yards per game (447.1) than the Bearcats allow (304.2).
- East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up more than 304.2 yards.
- The Pirates have 20 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 29 takeaways .
Season Stats
|Cincinnati
|Stats
|East Carolina
40
Avg. Points Scored
31.2
16
Avg. Points Allowed
25.5
430.1
Avg. Total Yards
447.1
304.2
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
390.2
16
Giveaways
20
29
Takeaways
19