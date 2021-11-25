The No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats (11-0, 0-0 AAC) and East Carolina Pirates (7-4, 0-0 AAC) will battle in clash of AAC opponents at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, North Carolina.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cincinnati vs. East Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 57.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

In 45.5% of East Carolina's games this season (5/11), the teams combined to score more than Friday's over/under of 57.5.

The two teams combine to score 71.2 points per game, 13.7 more than the over/under in this contest.

This contest's total is 16 points greater than the 41.5 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in Bearcats games this season is 54.7, 2.8 points fewer than Friday's total of 57.5 .

The 57.5-point over/under in this game is equal to the average total in Pirates games this season.

Cincinnati Stats and Trends

Cincinnati is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

So far this season, the Bearcats have been installed as favorites by a 14-point margin or more eight times and are 3-5 ATS in those games.

Cincinnati's games this year have eclipsed the over/under five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bearcats average 14.5 more points per game (40) than the Pirates give up (25.5).

When Cincinnati scores more than 25.5 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 10-0 overall.

The Bearcats rack up 430.1 yards per game, 39.9 more yards than the 390.2 the Pirates allow per outing.

When Cincinnati picks up over 390.2 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

The Bearcats have 16 giveaways this season, while the Pirates have 19 takeaways .

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Cincinnati at SISportsbook.

East Carolina Stats and Trends

East Carolina has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

East Carolina's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

This season the Pirates rack up 15.2 more points per game (31.2) than the Bearcats give up (16).

East Carolina is 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team records more than 16 points.

The Pirates collect 142.9 more yards per game (447.1) than the Bearcats allow (304.2).

East Carolina is 7-3 against the spread and 7-3 overall when the team picks up more than 304.2 yards.

The Pirates have 20 giveaways this season, while the Bearcats have 29 takeaways .

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats