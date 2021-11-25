The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) have an AFC North matchup in Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.

In 30% of Pittsburgh's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 3.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Bengals stats and trends

Cincinnati is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Bengals are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.

Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Bengals rack up 26.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Steelers surrender per contest (22.6).

When Cincinnati records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.

The Bengals average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers give up per outing (367.3).

When Cincinnati totals more than 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Steelers stats and trends

Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-6-0 this season.

This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).

The Steelers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals surrender (21.6).

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.

The Steelers collect 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals allow per outing (352.9).

Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team piles up more than 352.9 yards.

The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.

At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more.

Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.

The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).

This year on the road, Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.

Pittsburgh has hit the over once in four away games this season.

The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.0 points, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

