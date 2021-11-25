Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) have an AFC North matchup in Week 12 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1).

Odds for Bengals vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to put up more than 44.5 points in eight of 10 games this season.
  • In 30% of Pittsburgh's games this season (3/10), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's over/under of 44.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 48.2, is 3.7 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.2 points per game, 0.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Bengals games this season feature an average total of 46.5 points, a number 2.0 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Steelers have averaged a total of 43.5 points, 1.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Cincinnati is 5-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, the Bengals are winless ATS when entering a game as a favorite of 4.5 points or more.
  • Cincinnati has gone over the point total in 40% of its opportunities this year (four times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Bengals rack up 26.8 points per game, 4.2 more than the Steelers surrender per contest (22.6).
  • When Cincinnati records more than 22.6 points, it is 5-2 against the spread and 6-1 overall.
  • The Bengals average just 13.2 fewer yards per game (354.1), than the Steelers give up per outing (367.3).
  • When Cincinnati totals more than 367.3 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
  • The Bengals have turned the ball over five more times (14 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (9) this season.
  • Against the spread, Pittsburgh is 4-6-0 this season.
  • This season, the Steelers have an against-the-spread record of 3-1 in their four games as an underdog of 4.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this season have hit the over on four of 10 set point totals (40%).
  • The Steelers score just 0.2 fewer points per game (21.4) than the Bengals surrender (21.6).
  • Pittsburgh is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall in games when it records more than 21.6 points.
  • The Steelers collect 24.9 fewer yards per game (328.0) than the Bengals allow per outing (352.9).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-1 against the spread and 2-0-1 overall when the team piles up more than 352.9 yards.
  • The Steelers have 11 giveaways this season, while the Bengals have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Cincinnati has covered the spread once at home, and is 2-2 overall there, this season.
  • At home, the Bengals are winless ATS (0-1) as 4.5-point favorites or more.
  • Cincinnati has gone over the total twice in four home games this year.
  • The average point total in Bengals home games this season is 47.9 points, 3.4 more than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • This year on the road, Pittsburgh is 3-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall.
  • Pittsburgh has hit the over once in four away games this season.
  • The average point total in Steelers away games this season is 46.0 points, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under (44.5).

