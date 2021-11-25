Publish date:
Clemson vs. South Carolina College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina
Over/Under Insights
- Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in seven of 11 games this season.
- In 50% of South Carolina's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 43.
- The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
- The 40.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 43 total in this contest.
- Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.
Clemson Stats and Trends
- Against the spread, Clemson is 3-8-0 this year.
- The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.
- Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Tigers rack up just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).
- Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.7 points.
- The Tigers collect only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (356.5).
- In games that Clemson picks up more than 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.
- The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 23 takeaways .
South Carolina Stats and Trends
- South Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
- This year, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.
- South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).
- The Gamecocks average 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers give up (16.4).
- South Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.4 points.
- The Gamecocks collect only 13.3 more yards per game (332.0) than the Tigers give up per contest (318.7).
- When South Carolina piles up more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (16).
Season Stats
|Clemson
|Stats
|South Carolina
26.5
Avg. Points Scored
23.3
16.4
Avg. Points Allowed
23.7
362.7
Avg. Total Yards
332.0
318.7
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
356.5
17
Giveaways
21
16
Takeaways
23