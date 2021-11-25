The Clemson Tigers (8-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (6-5) hit the field for the Palmetto Bowl.

Odds for Clemson vs. South Carolina

Over/Under Insights

Clemson has combined with its opponents to score more than 43 points in seven of 11 games this season.

In 50% of South Carolina's games this season (5/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 43.

The two teams combine to score 49.8 points per game, 6.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

The 40.1 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.9 fewer than the 43 total in this contest.

Tigers games this season feature an average total of 49.6 points, a number 6.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50.1 PPG average total in Gamecocks games this season is 7.1 points more than this game's over/under.

Clemson Stats and Trends

Against the spread, Clemson is 3-8-0 this year.

The Tigers have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 11.5 points or more in five chances.

Clemson's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 45.5% of its opportunities (five times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Tigers rack up just 2.8 more points per game (26.5) than the Gamecocks allow (23.7).

Clemson is 3-2 against the spread and 5-0 overall this season when the team notches more than 23.7 points.

The Tigers collect only 6.2 more yards per game (362.7) than the Gamecocks allow per contest (356.5).

In games that Clemson picks up more than 356.5 yards, the team is 2-3 against the spread and 5-0 overall.

The Tigers have 17 giveaways this season, while the Gamecocks have 23 takeaways .

South Carolina Stats and Trends

South Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This year, the Gamecocks have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 11.5 points or more.

South Carolina's games this season have gone over the point total five times in 10 opportunities (50%).

The Gamecocks average 6.9 more points per game (23.3) than the Tigers give up (16.4).

South Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 16.4 points.

The Gamecocks collect only 13.3 more yards per game (332.0) than the Tigers give up per contest (318.7).

When South Carolina piles up more than 318.7 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 21 times this season, five more turnovers than the Tigers have forced (16).

Season Stats