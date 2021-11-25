The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (9-2, 0-0 Sun Belt) and South Alabama Jaguars (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will battle in clash of Sun Belt foes at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Odds for Coastal Carolina vs. South Alabama

Over/Under Insights

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to put up more than 56.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

South Alabama and its opponents have combined to score more than 56.5 points in three of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.9, is 10.4 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 10.2 points above the 46.3 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The Chanticleers and their opponents have scored an average of 58.9 points per game in 2021, 2.4 more than Friday's total.

The 56.5 total in this game is 3.8 points higher than the 52.7 average total in Jaguars games this season.

Coastal Carolina Stats and Trends

Coastal Carolina is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Chanticleers have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 15 points or more.

Coastal Carolina's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

This year, the Chanticleers rack up 15.2 more points per game (41.6) than the Jaguars give up (26.4).

When Coastal Carolina scores more than 26.4 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 9-2 overall.

The Chanticleers rack up 149.6 more yards per game (492.3) than the Jaguars give up per contest (342.7).

Coastal Carolina is 4-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team totals over 342.7 yards.

The Chanticleers have seven giveaways this season, while the Jaguars have 22 takeaways .

South Alabama Stats and Trends

South Alabama has four wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

This year, the Jaguars are winless ATS when entering a game as an underdog of 15 points or more.

South Alabama's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This season the Jaguars average 5.4 more points per game (25.3) than the Chanticleers give up (19.9).

South Alabama is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall in games when it scores more than 19.9 points.

The Jaguars collect 47.6 more yards per game (371.4) than the Chanticleers give up per contest (323.8).

When South Alabama picks up more than 323.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 4-4 overall.

The Jaguars have turned the ball over eight more times (17 total) than the Chanticleers have forced a turnover (9) this season.

Season Stats