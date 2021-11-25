Before placing any bets on D'Andre Swift's player props for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-7) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Detroit's top rusher, Swift, has carried the ball 137 times for 555 yards (55.5 per game), with four touchdowns.

He's also caught 53 passes for 420 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (55.9%).

The Lions have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Chicago

In his three career matchups against the Bears, Swift averaged eight rushing yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

In one of three games versus the Bears Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 122.8 yards per game.

The Lions are up against the NFL's 17th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

Swift put together a 136-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 9.7 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

In his last three games, Swift has 293 rushing yards on 59 carries (97.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt D'Andre Swift 137 55.9% 555 4 17 50.0% 4.1 Jamaal Williams 78 31.8% 323 2 14 41.2% 4.1 Jared Goff 13 5.3% 76 0 2 5.9% 5.8 Godwin Igwebuike 5 2.0% 74 1 0 0.0% 14.8

