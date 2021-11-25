Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago

Author:

Before placing any bets on D'Andre Swift's player props for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Swift's Detroit Lions (0-9-1) and the Chicago Bears (3-7) play in a Week 12 matchup between NFC North opponents at Ford Field.

D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Detroit's top rusher, Swift, has carried the ball 137 times for 555 yards (55.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 53 passes for 420 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (55.9%).
  • The Lions have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • In his three career matchups against the Bears, Swift averaged eight rushing yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • In one of three games versus the Bears Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 122.8 yards per game.
  • The Lions are up against the NFL's 17th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Swift put together a 136-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 9.7 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Swift has 293 rushing yards on 59 carries (97.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.

Swift's Detroit Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

D'Andre Swift

137

55.9%

555

4

17

50.0%

4.1

Jamaal Williams

78

31.8%

323

2

14

41.2%

4.1

Jared Goff

13

5.3%

76

0

2

5.9%

5.8

Godwin Igwebuike

5

2.0%

74

1

0

0.0%

14.8

