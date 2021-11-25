Publish date:
D'Andre Swift Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Odds
D'Andre Swift Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Detroit's top rusher, Swift, has carried the ball 137 times for 555 yards (55.5 per game), with four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 53 passes for 420 yards (42.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- His team has rushed the ball 245 times this season, and he's handled 137 of those attempts (55.9%).
- The Lions have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Chicago
- In his three career matchups against the Bears, Swift averaged eight rushing yards per game, 53.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- In one of three games versus the Bears Swift has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Bears have the NFL's 24th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 122.8 yards per game.
- The Lions are up against the NFL's 17th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- Swift put together a 136-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Browns, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 9.7 yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Swift has 293 rushing yards on 59 carries (97.7 yards per game), with one touchdown.
Swift's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
D'Andre Swift
137
55.9%
555
4
17
50.0%
4.1
Jamaal Williams
78
31.8%
323
2
14
41.2%
4.1
Jared Goff
13
5.3%
76
0
2
5.9%
5.8
Godwin Igwebuike
5
2.0%
74
1
0
0.0%
14.8
