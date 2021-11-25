Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards (255.7 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

He's also carried the ball 26 times for 91 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.

The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.

Prescott has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Prescott's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The Raiders have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.6 yards per game through the air.

With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Chiefs, Prescott went 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) for 216 yards and two interceptions.

Prescott has put up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage this year (71-of-113) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He also has 21 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % CeeDee Lamb 77 20.5% 50 740 6 8 15.7% Amari Cooper 65 17.3% 44 583 5 9 17.6% Dalton Schultz 59 15.7% 44 491 3 5 9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive