November 25, 2021
Dak Prescott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bet markets for Thursday's NFL action, including for Dak Prescott, who takes to the field at 4:30 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) play the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Dak Prescott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Prescott has thrown for 2,557 yards (255.7 ypg), completing 69.6% of his passes and tossing 20 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
  • He's also carried the ball 26 times for 91 yards and one touchdown, averaging 9.1 yards per game.
  • The Cowboys, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.6% of the time while running the ball 43.4% of the time.
  • Prescott has thrown 48 passes in the red zone this season, 47.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The Raiders have the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.6 yards per game through the air.
  • With 18 passing TDs allowed this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Chiefs, Prescott went 28-for-43 (65.1 percent) for 216 yards and two interceptions.
  • Prescott has put up 744 passing yards (248.0 per game) and has a 62.8% completion percentage this year (71-of-113) over his last three games, while throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He also has 21 rushing yards on four carries with one touchdown, averaging 7.0 yards per game.

Prescott's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

CeeDee Lamb

77

20.5%

50

740

6

8

15.7%

Amari Cooper

65

17.3%

44

583

5

9

17.6%

Dalton Schultz

59

15.7%

44

491

3

5

9.8%

