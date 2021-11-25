The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 12 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.

Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.6, is 0.1 points greater than Thursday's over/under.

This contest's total is 3.9 points above the 47.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cowboys stats and trends

Dallas is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).

Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cowboys score 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders allow (26.2).

When Dallas records more than 26.2 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Cowboys average 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders give up per outing.

In games that Dallas churns out over 352.9 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Raiders stats and trends

Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-6-0 this year.

Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year the Raiders put up just 0.9 more points per game (22.3) than the Cowboys allow (21.4).

Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team records more than 21.4 points.

The Raiders rack up 373.3 yards per game, just 17.7 more than the 355.6 the Cowboys allow.

In games that Las Vegas churns out over 355.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

At home this year, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1).

This year, in five games at home, Dallas has gone over the total three times.

The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 52.1 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).

Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.

In four road games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over once.

The average total in Raiders away games this season is 47.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

