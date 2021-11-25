Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) will battle to halt their three-game skid in a Week 12 clash with the Dallas Cowboys (7-3).

Odds for Cowboys vs. Raiders

Over/under insights

  • Dallas and its opponents have gone over the current 51.5-point total in five of 10 games this season.
  • Las Vegas has combined with its opponents to score more than 51.5 points in five of 10 games this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 51.6, is 0.1 points greater than Thursday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 3.9 points above the 47.6 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Cowboys games this season feature an average total of 52.4 points, a number 0.9 points higher than Thursday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Raiders have averaged a total of 48.5 points, 3.0 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Dallas is 8-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Cowboys have covered the spread once this season when favored by 7.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Dallas has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Cowboys score 3.1 more points per game (29.3) than the Raiders allow (26.2).
  • When Dallas records more than 26.2 points, it is 6-0 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys average 418.1 yards per game, 65.2 more yards than the 352.9 the Raiders give up per outing.
  • In games that Dallas churns out over 352.9 yards, the team is 8-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.
  • The Cowboys have turned the ball over three more times (15 total) than the Raiders have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Against the spread, Las Vegas is 4-6-0 this year.
  • Las Vegas' games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Raiders put up just 0.9 more points per game (22.3) than the Cowboys allow (21.4).
  • Las Vegas is 4-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall when the team records more than 21.4 points.
  • The Raiders rack up 373.3 yards per game, just 17.7 more than the 355.6 the Cowboys allow.
  • In games that Las Vegas churns out over 355.6 yards, the team is 4-2 against the spread and 5-1 overall.
  • The Raiders have 12 giveaways this season, while the Cowboys have 19 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • At home, as 7.5-point favorites or more, the Cowboys have one win ATS (1-1).
  • This year, in five games at home, Dallas has gone over the total three times.
  • The average point total in Cowboys home games this season is 52.1 points, 0.6 more than this contest's over/under (51.5).
  • Las Vegas has two wins against the spread, and is 2-2 overall, in away games.
  • In four road games this season, Las Vegas has hit the over once.
  • The average total in Raiders away games this season is 47.6 points, 3.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (51.5).

