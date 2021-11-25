There will be player prop betting options available for Dalton Schultz ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Schultz has tacked on 44 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 59 times, producing 49.1 yards per game.

Schultz has been the target of 15.7% (59 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Schultz's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

The 233.6 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Schultz was targeted eight times, picking up 53 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Schultz has caught 11 passes for 121 yards. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 40.3 yards per game.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dalton Schultz 59 15.7% 44 491 3 5 9.8% CeeDee Lamb 77 20.5% 50 740 6 8 15.7% Amari Cooper 65 17.3% 44 583 5 9 17.6% Cedrick Wilson 34 9.1% 23 316 3 5 9.8%

Powered By Data Skrive