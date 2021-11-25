Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Publish date:

Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Dalton Schultz ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Schultz and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) take the field against the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Schultz has tacked on 44 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 59 times, producing 49.1 yards per game.
  • Schultz has been the target of 15.7% (59 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Schultz's matchup with the Raiders.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • The 233.6 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Schultz was targeted eight times, picking up 53 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Schultz has caught 11 passes for 121 yards. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 40.3 yards per game.

Schultz's Dallas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dalton Schultz

59

15.7%

44

491

3

5

9.8%

CeeDee Lamb

77

20.5%

50

740

6

8

15.7%

Amari Cooper

65

17.3%

44

583

5

9

17.6%

Cedrick Wilson

34

9.1%

23

316

3

5

9.8%

