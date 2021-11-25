Publish date:
Dalton Schultz Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Odds
Dalton Schultz Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Schultz has tacked on 44 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns. He's been targeted 59 times, producing 49.1 yards per game.
- Schultz has been the target of 15.7% (59 total) of his team's 375 passing attempts this season.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Schultz has been on the receiving end of 9.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- The 233.6 passing yards the Raiders yield per game makes them the NFL's 10th-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Raiders defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Chiefs, Schultz was targeted eight times, picking up 53 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Schultz has caught 11 passes for 121 yards. He was targeted 15 times, and averaged 40.3 yards per game.
Schultz's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dalton Schultz
59
15.7%
44
491
3
5
9.8%
CeeDee Lamb
77
20.5%
50
740
6
8
15.7%
Amari Cooper
65
17.3%
44
583
5
9
17.6%
Cedrick Wilson
34
9.1%
23
316
3
5
9.8%
