Publish date:
Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Chicago vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds
Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mooney has been targeted 75 times and has 41 catches, leading the Bears with 571 yards (57.1 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns this season.
- Mooney has been the target of 27.7% (75 total) of his team's 271 passing attempts this season.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.3% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mooney's matchup with the Lions.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Against the Lions, Mooney has averaged 68.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 10.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Mooney, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The Lions are allowing 248.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions' defense is 17th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Ravens last week, Mooney was targeted 16 times and racked up 121 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Mooney has reeled in 14 passes (on 31 targets) for 226 yards (75.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.
Mooney's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
75
27.7%
41
571
3
4
14.8%
Allen Robinson II
50
18.5%
30
339
1
4
14.8%
Cole Kmet
46
17.0%
29
296
0
6
22.2%
Marquise Goodwin
32
11.8%
16
277
1
1
3.7%
Powered By Data Skrive