November 25, 2021
Publish date:

Darnell Mooney Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Chicago vs. Detroit

Author:

Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Darnell Mooney ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET airing on FOX. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-7) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mooney has been targeted 75 times and has 41 catches, leading the Bears with 571 yards (57.1 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns this season.
  • Mooney has been the target of 27.7% (75 total) of his team's 271 passing attempts this season.
  • With four targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Against the Lions, Mooney has averaged 68.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 10.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Mooney, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The Lions are allowing 248.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Lions' defense is 17th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Mooney was targeted 16 times and racked up 121 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Mooney has reeled in 14 passes (on 31 targets) for 226 yards (75.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

75

27.7%

41

571

3

4

14.8%

Allen Robinson II

50

18.5%

30

339

1

4

14.8%

Cole Kmet

46

17.0%

29

296

0

6

22.2%

Marquise Goodwin

32

11.8%

16

277

1

1

3.7%

