Bookmakers have installed player prop betting options for Darnell Mooney ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 12:30 PM ET airing on FOX. Mooney and the Chicago Bears (3-7) are set for an NFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Odds

Darnell Mooney Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mooney has been targeted 75 times and has 41 catches, leading the Bears with 571 yards (57.1 ypg) while scoring three touchdowns this season.

Mooney has been the target of 27.7% (75 total) of his team's 271 passing attempts this season.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Mooney has been on the receiving end of 14.8% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts.

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Against the Lions, Mooney has averaged 68.7 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 10.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Mooney, in three matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The Lions are allowing 248.9 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense is 17th in the league, allowing 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Mooney was targeted 16 times and racked up 121 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Mooney has reeled in 14 passes (on 31 targets) for 226 yards (75.3 per game) and two touchdowns over his last three games.

Mooney's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 75 27.7% 41 571 3 4 14.8% Allen Robinson II 50 18.5% 30 339 1 4 14.8% Cole Kmet 46 17.0% 29 296 0 6 22.2% Marquise Goodwin 32 11.8% 16 277 1 1 3.7%

