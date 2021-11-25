Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Darren Waller ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waller's 610 receiving yards (61.0 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 51 catches on 79 targets with two touchdowns.

So far this season, 21.1% of the 374 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

Against the Cowboys, Waller collected zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 71.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.

Note: Waller's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 269.1 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.

The Cowboys have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Waller hauled in seven passes for 116 yards (16.6 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.

During his last three games, Waller has 232 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), averaging 77.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 79 21.1% 51 610 2 11 21.2% Hunter Renfrow 73 19.5% 56 524 4 11 21.2% Bryan Edwards 39 10.4% 21 434 2 5 9.6% Kenyan Drake 36 9.6% 27 278 1 5 9.6%

