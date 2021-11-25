Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for Darren Waller ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Waller and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waller's 610 receiving yards (61.0 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 51 catches on 79 targets with two touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 21.1% of the 374 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Waller's matchup with the Cowboys.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Against the Cowboys, Waller collected zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 71.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Waller's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 269.1 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
  • The Cowboys have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Waller hauled in seven passes for 116 yards (16.6 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.
  • During his last three games, Waller has 232 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), averaging 77.3 yards per game.

Waller's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

79

21.1%

51

610

2

11

21.2%

Hunter Renfrow

73

19.5%

56

524

4

11

21.2%

Bryan Edwards

39

10.4%

21

434

2

5

9.6%

Kenyan Drake

36

9.6%

27

278

1

5

9.6%

Powered By Data Skrive