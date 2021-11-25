Publish date:
Darren Waller Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Darren Waller Prop Bet Odds
Darren Waller Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waller's 610 receiving yards (61.0 per game) lead the Raiders. He has 51 catches on 79 targets with two touchdowns.
- So far this season, 21.1% of the 374 passes thrown by his team have gone Waller's way.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Waller has been on the receiving end of 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Against the Cowboys, Waller collected zero receiving yards in one career matchup, 71.5 fewer than his over/under for Thursday's game.
- Waller did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Cowboys.
- Note: Waller's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The 269.1 yards per game the Cowboys are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense.
- The Cowboys have surrendered 14 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are ninth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Waller hauled in seven passes for 116 yards (16.6 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.
- During his last three games, Waller has 232 receiving yards on 18 receptions (26 targets), averaging 77.3 yards per game.
Waller's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
79
21.1%
51
610
2
11
21.2%
Hunter Renfrow
73
19.5%
56
524
4
11
21.2%
Bryan Edwards
39
10.4%
21
434
2
5
9.6%
Kenyan Drake
36
9.6%
27
278
1
5
9.6%
