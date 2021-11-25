Publish date:
David Montgomery Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Chicago vs. Detroit
David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds
David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- The team's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 96 times for 430 yards (43.0 per game), with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 75 yards.
- His team has run the ball 286 times this season, and he's taken 96 of those attempts (33.6%).
- The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Montgomery's 75.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Lions are 2.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Lions, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
- Montgomery will go up against a Lions squad that allows 140.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.
- Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).
Recent Performances
- Montgomery put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).
- Montgomery has 121 yards on 27 carries (40.3 ypg) over his last three games.
Montgomery's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
David Montgomery
96
33.6%
430
3
13
34.2%
4.5
Khalil Herbert
86
30.1%
364
1
8
21.1%
4.2
Justin Fields
56
19.6%
311
2
5
13.2%
5.6
Damien Williams
37
12.9%
139
2
8
21.1%
3.8
