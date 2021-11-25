Ahead of Thursday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about David Montgomery and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 12:30 PM ET on FOX. Montgomery and the Chicago Bears (3-7) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

David Montgomery Prop Bet Odds

David Montgomery Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

The team's top rusher, Montgomery, has carried the ball 96 times for 430 yards (43.0 per game), with three touchdowns.

He also averages 7.5 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine passes for 75 yards.

His team has run the ball 286 times this season, and he's taken 96 of those attempts (33.6%).

The Bears, who rank 29th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 48.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Detroit

Montgomery's 75.4 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Lions are 2.1 fewer yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Montgomery has had a rushing touchdown in two matchups against the Lions, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.

Montgomery will go up against a Lions squad that allows 140.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 31st-ranked rush defense.

Montgomery and the Bears will face off against the NFL's 22nd-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (11).

Recent Performances

Montgomery put together a 58-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Ravens, carrying the ball 14 times (averaging 4.1 yards per carry).

Montgomery has 121 yards on 27 carries (40.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Montgomery's Chicago Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt David Montgomery 96 33.6% 430 3 13 34.2% 4.5 Khalil Herbert 86 30.1% 364 1 8 21.1% 4.2 Justin Fields 56 19.6% 311 2 5 13.2% 5.6 Damien Williams 37 12.9% 139 2 8 21.1% 3.8

