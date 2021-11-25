Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Author:

Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Knox's Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Knox's 38 targets have led to 28 catches for 383 yards (38.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • Knox has been the target of 38 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
  • Knox has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • The 267.1 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Colts last week, Knox was targeted 10 times and totaled 80 yards on six receptions.
  • In his last three games, Knox has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 97 yards, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Dawson Knox

38

9.7%

28

383

5

9

13.4%

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

