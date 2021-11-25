Sportsbooks have installed player prop betting options for Dawson Knox ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Knox's Buffalo Bills (6-4) and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) face off in a Week 12 matchup from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds

Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Knox's 38 targets have led to 28 catches for 383 yards (38.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

Knox has been the target of 38 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.

Knox has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. New Orleans

The 267.1 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.

The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Colts last week, Knox was targeted 10 times and totaled 80 yards on six receptions.

In his last three games, Knox has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 97 yards, averaging 32.3 yards per game.

Knox's Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Dawson Knox 38 9.7% 28 383 5 9 13.4% Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4%

Powered By Data Skrive