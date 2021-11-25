Publish date:
Dawson Knox Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Odds
Dawson Knox Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Knox's 38 targets have led to 28 catches for 383 yards (38.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
- Knox has been the target of 38 of his team's 390 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
- Knox has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 13.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have thrown the ball in 60.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 39.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks sixth in the NFL in points scored.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Knox's matchup with the Saints.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- The 267.1 passing yards the Saints allow per game makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Colts last week, Knox was targeted 10 times and totaled 80 yards on six receptions.
- In his last three games, Knox has caught seven passes on 11 targets for 97 yards, averaging 32.3 yards per game.
Knox's Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Dawson Knox
38
9.7%
28
383
5
9
13.4%
Stefon Diggs
92
23.6%
60
773
6
19
28.4%
Emmanuel Sanders
58
14.9%
33
531
4
7
10.4%
Cole Beasley
74
19.0%
57
484
1
9
13.4%
Powered By Data Skrive