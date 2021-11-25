Publish date:
Deonte Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New Orleans vs. Buffalo
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds
Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has hauled in 26 receptions for 418 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 40 times, and averages 41.8 receiving yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.8% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.
- With four targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Saints have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- The 191.7 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.
- At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Harris put together an 11-yard performance against the Eagles last week on two catches while being targeted five times.
- Harris has contributed with 147 yards on 11 grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and put up 49.0 receiving yards per game.
Harris' New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deonte Harris
40
12.8%
26
418
2
4
8.0%
Marquez Callaway
47
15.0%
25
372
6
7
14.0%
Alvin Kamara
44
14.1%
32
310
4
7
14.0%
Adam Trautman
40
12.8%
25
241
1
7
14.0%
