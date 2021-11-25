Deonte Harris has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Thursday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. Harris and the New Orleans Saints (5-5) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (6-4) in Week 12 at Caesars Superdome.

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Odds

Deonte Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has hauled in 26 receptions for 418 yards, best on his team, and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 40 times, and averages 41.8 receiving yards per game.

So far this season, 12.8% of the 313 passes thrown by his team have gone Harris' way.

With four targets in the red zone this season, Harris has been on the receiving end of 8.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Saints have run 52.2% passing plays and 47.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Buffalo

The 191.7 passing yards the Bills give up per game makes them the NFL's best pass defense this season.

At 0.7 passing TDs allowed per game, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Harris put together an 11-yard performance against the Eagles last week on two catches while being targeted five times.

Harris has contributed with 147 yards on 11 grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and put up 49.0 receiving yards per game.

Harris' New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deonte Harris 40 12.8% 26 418 2 4 8.0% Marquez Callaway 47 15.0% 25 372 6 7 14.0% Alvin Kamara 44 14.1% 32 310 4 7 14.0% Adam Trautman 40 12.8% 25 241 1 7 14.0%

