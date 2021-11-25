Publish date:
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds
Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
- He's also chipped in on the ground, with 52 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 25 carries.
- The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
- Carr accounts for 55.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Carr's matchup with the Cowboys.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
1
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Carr threw for 171 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 96.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cowboys.
- Note: Carr's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
- The 269.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Carr went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
- Carr has passed for 772 yards while completing 68.5% of his throws (74-of-108), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (257.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.
Carr's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darren Waller
79
21.1%
51
610
2
11
21.2%
Hunter Renfrow
73
19.5%
56
524
4
11
21.2%
Bryan Edwards
39
10.4%
21
434
2
5
9.6%
Powered By Data Skrive