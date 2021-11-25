Before Derek Carr hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Derek Carr Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 52 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 25 carries.

The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.

Carr accounts for 55.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 1 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Dallas

Carr threw for 171 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 96.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.

Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cowboys.

Note: Carr's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.

The 269.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Carr went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.

Carr has passed for 772 yards while completing 68.5% of his throws (74-of-108), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (257.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darren Waller 79 21.1% 51 610 2 11 21.2% Hunter Renfrow 73 19.5% 56 524 4 11 21.2% Bryan Edwards 39 10.4% 21 434 2 5 9.6%

