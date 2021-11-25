Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Derek Carr Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas

Author:

Before Derek Carr hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bet markets. Carr's Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) and the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Derek Carr Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Carr has 3,041 passing yards (304.1 ypg), completing 67.9% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 52 rushing yards (5.2 ypg) on 25 carries.
  • The Raiders have thrown the ball in 62.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 37.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 20th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Carr accounts for 55.3% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

1

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Carr threw for 171 passing yards in one matchup against the Cowboys, 96.5 fewer yards his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Carr threw multiple touchdown passes in that outing against the Cowboys.
  • Note: Carr's stats vs. Cowboys date back to 2016.
  • The 269.1 passing yards the Cowboys allow per game makes them the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Carr went 19-for-27 (70.4%) for 215 yards with one touchdown pass and one interception.
  • Carr has passed for 772 yards while completing 68.5% of his throws (74-of-108), with four touchdowns and four interceptions (257.3 yards per game) over his last three outings.

Carr's Las Vegas Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darren Waller

79

21.1%

51

610

2

11

21.2%

Hunter Renfrow

73

19.5%

56

524

4

11

21.2%

Bryan Edwards

39

10.4%

21

434

2

5

9.6%

