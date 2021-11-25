Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
BETTING
Emmanuel Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Buffalo vs. New Orleans

Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 12 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (6-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Sanders has put together a 531-yard campaign so far (53.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 33 balls on 58 targets.
  • Sanders has been the target of 14.9% (58 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.
  • Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

  • Sanders' 105.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Saints are 61.0 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • In two matchups, Sanders has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Saints.
  • Note: Sanders' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.
  • This week Sanders will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Colts, Sanders hauled in three passes for 26 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Sanders' nine catches (15 targets) have netted him 118 yards (39.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Emmanuel Sanders

58

14.9%

33

531

4

7

10.4%

Stefon Diggs

92

23.6%

60

773

6

19

28.4%

Cole Beasley

74

19.0%

57

484

1

9

13.4%

Dawson Knox

38

9.7%

28

383

5

9

13.4%

