Before Emmanuel Sanders hits the field for Thursday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. This Week 12 matchup sees Sanders' Buffalo Bills (6-4) take the field against the New Orleans Saints (5-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Emmanuel Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Sanders has put together a 531-yard campaign so far (53.1 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, hauling in 33 balls on 58 targets.

Sanders has been the target of 14.9% (58 total) of his team's 390 passing attempts this season.

Sanders has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 10.4% of his team's 67 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.7% of the time while running the ball 39.3% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Sanders' matchup with the Saints.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Sanders' 105.5 receiving yards per game in his two career matchups against the Saints are 61.0 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

In two matchups, Sanders has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Saints.

Note: Sanders' stats vs. Saints date back to 2016.

This week Sanders will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (267.1 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Saints defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Colts, Sanders hauled in three passes for 26 yards while being targeted five times.

Sanders' nine catches (15 targets) have netted him 118 yards (39.3 ypg) over his last three outings.

Sanders' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Emmanuel Sanders 58 14.9% 33 531 4 7 10.4% Stefon Diggs 92 23.6% 60 773 6 19 28.4% Cole Beasley 74 19.0% 57 484 1 9 13.4% Dawson Knox 38 9.7% 28 383 5 9 13.4%

Powered By Data Skrive