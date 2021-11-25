There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Elliott has taken 151 attempts for a team-leading 695 rushing yards (69.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.

And he has caught 32 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) with one TD.

He has handled 151, or 52.6%, of his team's 287 rushing attempts this season.

The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

Allowing 132.1 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Raiders have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

Elliott put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball nine times.

Elliott also tacked on 36 yards on six receptions.

Elliott has 124 yards on 33 carries (41.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.

He also has 76 receiving yards on 12 catches (25.3 yards per game) . .

Elliott's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ezekiel Elliott 151 52.6% 695 7 26 52.0% 4.6 Tony Pollard 90 31.4% 495 1 12 24.0% 5.5 Dak Prescott 26 9.1% 91 1 10 20.0% 3.5 CeeDee Lamb 5 1.7% 30 0 2 4.0% 6.0

