November 25, 2021
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop betting options available for Ezekiel Elliott ahead of Thursday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on CBS. Elliott's Dallas Cowboys (7-3) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) meet in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Elliott has taken 151 attempts for a team-leading 695 rushing yards (69.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 32 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) with one TD.
  • He has handled 151, or 52.6%, of his team's 287 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • Allowing 132.1 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Raiders have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 17th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Elliott put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball nine times.
  • Elliott also tacked on 36 yards on six receptions.
  • Elliott has 124 yards on 33 carries (41.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
  • He also has 76 receiving yards on 12 catches (25.3 yards per game) .
Elliott's Dallas Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ezekiel Elliott

151

52.6%

695

7

26

52.0%

4.6

Tony Pollard

90

31.4%

495

1

12

24.0%

5.5

Dak Prescott

26

9.1%

91

1

10

20.0%

3.5

CeeDee Lamb

5

1.7%

30

0

2

4.0%

6.0

