Publish date:
Ezekiel Elliott Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Dallas vs. Las Vegas
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Odds
Ezekiel Elliott Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Elliott has taken 151 attempts for a team-leading 695 rushing yards (69.5 per game) with seven touchdowns.
- And he has caught 32 passes for 204 yards (20.4 per game) with one TD.
- He has handled 151, or 52.6%, of his team's 287 rushing attempts this season.
- The Cowboys have run 56.6% passing plays and 43.4% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- Allowing 132.1 rushing yards per game, the Raiders have the 29th-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Raiders have conceded 10 rushing touchdowns, 17th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Elliott put together a 32-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Chiefs, carrying the ball nine times.
- Elliott also tacked on 36 yards on six receptions.
- Elliott has 124 yards on 33 carries (41.3 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns over his last three outings.
- He also has 76 receiving yards on 12 catches (25.3 yards per game) . .
Elliott's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Ezekiel Elliott
151
52.6%
695
7
26
52.0%
4.6
Tony Pollard
90
31.4%
495
1
12
24.0%
5.5
Dak Prescott
26
9.1%
91
1
10
20.0%
3.5
CeeDee Lamb
5
1.7%
30
0
2
4.0%
6.0
