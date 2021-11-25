C-USA foes will meet when the Florida Atlantic Owls (5-6, 0-0 C-USA) meet the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-6, 0-0 C-USA).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Florida Atlantic vs. Middle Tennessee

Over/Under Insights

Florida Atlantic has combined with its opponents to put up more than 49.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

In 60% of Middle Tennessee's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 49.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 56.2, is 6.7 points more than Saturday's over/under.

The 52.2 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 2.7 more than the 49.5 over/under in this contest.

Owls games this season feature an average total of 53.1 points, a number 3.6 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 56.8 PPG average total in Blue Raiders games this season is 7.3 points more than this game's over/under.

Florida Atlantic Stats and Trends

Florida Atlantic is 4-6-1 against the spread this year.

So far this season, the Owls have been installed as favorites by a 3.5-point margin or more six times and are 3-2-1 ATS in those contests.

Florida Atlantic's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

The Owls average 26.2 points per game, comparable to the 26.6 per contest the Blue Raiders give up.

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 5-0 overall in games when it scores more than 26.6 points.

The Owls collect 37.7 more yards per game (401.0) than the Blue Raiders allow per contest (363.3).

Florida Atlantic is 3-1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team amasses over 363.3 yards.

This year, the Owls have 17 turnovers, 12 fewer than the Blue Raiders have takeaways (29).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Florida Atlantic at SISportsbook.

Middle Tennessee Stats and Trends

In Middle Tennessee's 11 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

This year, the Blue Raiders have just one ATS win in five games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Middle Tennessee's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Blue Raiders average 30.0 points per game, 4.4 more than the Owls surrender (25.6).

When Middle Tennessee scores more than 25.6 points, it is 4-0-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

The Blue Raiders average 58.1 fewer yards per game (355.3) than the Owls allow per matchup (413.4).

Middle Tennessee is 2-1-1 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team picks up more than 413.4 yards.

The Blue Raiders have turned the ball over one more time (20 total) than the Owls have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats