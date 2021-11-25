It'll be the Florida Gators (5-6) versus the Florida State Seminoles (5-6) in college football play at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

Odds for Florida vs. Florida State

Over/Under Insights

Florida's games this season have gone over 59 points four of 11 times.

So far this season, 45.5% of Florida State's games (5/11) have had more combined points than Saturday's over/under of 59.

Saturday's total is 1.7 points lower than the two team's combined 60.7 points per game average.

These two squads combine to allow 53.8 points per game, 5.2 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Gators games this season feature an average total of 59.4 points, a number 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 57.4 PPG average total in Seminoles games this season is 1.6 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Florida Stats and Trends

Florida is 3-8-0 against the spread this season.

This season, the Gators have just two ATS wins in nine games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Florida's games this year have gone over the total in four out of 11 opportunities (36.4%).

This year, the Gators rack up 5.8 more points per game (32.5) than the Seminoles surrender (26.7).

Florida is 3-4 against the spread and 5-2 overall in games when it scores more than 26.7 points.

The Gators collect 100.8 more yards per game (480.4) than the Seminoles allow per outing (379.6).

When Florida totals over 379.6 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

This year, the Gators have turned the ball over 18 times, one more than the Seminoles' takeaways (17).

Florida State Stats and Trends

Florida State is 5-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Seminoles have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more seven times this year and are 4-3 ATS in those contests.

Florida State's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 36.4% of its opportunities (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Seminoles score 28.2 points per game, comparable to the 27.1 the Gators allow.

Florida State is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall when the team notches more than 27.1 points.

The Seminoles collect 382.3 yards per game, 20.8 more yards than the 361.5 the Gators give up.

In games that Florida State piles up over 361.5 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Seminoles have turned the ball over 18 times this season, eight more turnovers than the Gators have forced (10).

Season Stats