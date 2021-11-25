The Valley Cup is up for grabs when the Fresno State Bulldogs (8-3, 0-0 MWC) and the San Jose State Spartans (5-6, 0-0 MWC) take the field.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Fresno State vs. San Jose State

Over/Under Insights

Fresno State and its opponents have gone over the current 52.5-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

So far this season, 27.3% of San Jose State's games (3/11) have had more combined points than Thursday's total of 52.5.

The two teams combine to score 54 points per game, 1.5 more than the total in this contest.

The 46.6 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 5.9 fewer than the 52.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Bulldogs games this season is 58.7, 6.2 points more than Thursday's total of 52.5.

The 52.5 total in this game is 0.2 points above the 52.3 average total in Spartans games this season.

Fresno State Stats and Trends

Fresno State has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

So far this season, the Bulldogs have been installed as favorites by a 7.5-point margin or more five times and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Fresno State's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Bulldogs score 33.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Spartans surrender per matchup (25.3).

Fresno State is 5-2 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 25.3 points.

The Bulldogs collect 100.6 more yards per game (461.4) than the Spartans allow per contest (360.8).

When Fresno State picks up more than 360.8 yards, the team is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

The Bulldogs have turned the ball over 21 times this season, 10 more turnovers than the Spartans have forced (11).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Fresno State at SISportsbook.

San Jose State Stats and Trends

Against the spread, San Jose State is 5-6-0 this year.

The Spartans have been underdogs by 7.5 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

San Jose State's games this year have hit the over in 54.5% of its opportunities (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Spartans score just 0.3 fewer points per game (21.0) than the Bulldogs give up (21.3).

When San Jose State records more than 21.3 points, it is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Spartans collect 341.7 yards per game, only 2.6 fewer than the 344.3 the Bulldogs allow.

When San Jose State churns out more than 344.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Spartans have turned the ball over one more time (21 total) than the Bulldogs have forced a turnover (20) this season.

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats