The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-8) take the field for Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate.

Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech

Over/Under Insights

Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

In 72.7% of Georgia Tech's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.5, is 12 points more than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 14.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Bulldogs games have an average total of 51 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Georgia Stats and Trends

Georgia is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.

Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

This year, the Bulldogs average 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (32.5).

When Georgia scores more than 32.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.

The Bulldogs average just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440), than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (454.9).

When Georgia totals more than 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (13).

Georgia Tech Stats and Trends

In Georgia Tech's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.

Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).

The Yellow Jackets rack up 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs give up (7.5).

Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it records more than 7.5 points.

The Yellow Jackets average 149.4 more yards per game (386.2) than the Bulldogs give up (236.8).

In games that Georgia Tech churns out more than 236.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.

This year the Yellow Jackets have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).

Season Stats