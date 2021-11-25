Publish date:
Georgia vs. Georgia Tech College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia vs. Georgia Tech
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia and its opponents have gone over the current 54.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- In 72.7% of Georgia Tech's games this season (8/11), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 66.5, is 12 points more than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads combine to allow 40 points per game, 14.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
- Bulldogs games have an average total of 51 points this season, 3.5 fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- In 2021, games involving the Yellow Jackets have averaged a total of 58.4 points, 3.9 more than the set total in this contest.
Georgia Stats and Trends
- Georgia is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 35 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Georgia's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- This year, the Bulldogs average 7.8 more points per game (40.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (32.5).
- When Georgia scores more than 32.5 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 9-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs average just 14.9 fewer yards per game (440), than the Yellow Jackets give up per contest (454.9).
- When Georgia totals more than 454.9 yards, the team is 3-3 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
- This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over 14 times, one more than the Yellow Jackets' takeaways (13).
Georgia Tech Stats and Trends
- In Georgia Tech's 11 games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- Georgia Tech's games this season have hit the over on five of 11 set point totals (45.5%).
- The Yellow Jackets rack up 26.2 points per game, 18.7 more than the Bulldogs give up (7.5).
- Georgia Tech is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall in games when it records more than 7.5 points.
- The Yellow Jackets average 149.4 more yards per game (386.2) than the Bulldogs give up (236.8).
- In games that Georgia Tech churns out more than 236.8 yards, the team is 4-6 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
- This year the Yellow Jackets have 14 turnovers, two fewer than the Bulldogs have takeaways (16).
Season Stats
|Georgia
|Stats
|Georgia Tech
40.3
Avg. Points Scored
26.2
7.5
Avg. Points Allowed
32.5
440
Avg. Total Yards
386.2
236.8
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.9
14
Giveaways
14
16
Takeaways
13