The Georgia State Panthers (6-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) and Troy Trojans (5-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) will face each other in clash of Sun Belt foes at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy

Over/Under Insights

Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.

In 60% of Troy's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.

Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.

These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.

Panthers games this season feature an average total of 57 points, a number seven points higher than Saturday's over/under.

The 50-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 50.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.

Georgia State Stats and Trends

Georgia State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).

Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).

This year, the Panthers score just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans surrender (25.1).

Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.

The Panthers rack up 50 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per outing (332.8).

Georgia State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 332.8 yards.

The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Trojans have forced (22).

Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Georgia State at SISportsbook.

Troy Stats and Trends

Troy has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).

Troy's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).

The Trojans put up 24 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Panthers give up (29.3).

Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.

The Trojans rack up 73.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Panthers give up (411.4).

This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (15).

Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.

Season Stats