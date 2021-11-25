Publish date:
Georgia State vs. Troy College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Georgia State vs. Troy
Over/Under Insights
- Georgia State and its opponents have gone over the current 50-point total in six of 11 games (54.5%) this season.
- In 60% of Troy's games this season (6/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 50.
- Saturday's over/under is 0.7 points higher than the combined 49.3 PPG average of the two teams.
- These two squads surrender a combined 54.4 points per game, 4.4 more than this contest's over/under.
- Panthers games this season feature an average total of 57 points, a number seven points higher than Saturday's over/under.
- The 50-point total for this game is 0.2 points below the 50.2 points per game average total in Trojans games this season.
Georgia State Stats and Trends
- Georgia State is 7-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Panthers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 6.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Georgia State's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 11 opportunities (54.5%).
- This year, the Panthers score just 0.2 more points per game (25.3) than the Trojans surrender (25.1).
- Georgia State is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall in games when it scores more than 25.1 points.
- The Panthers rack up 50 more yards per game (382.8) than the Trojans give up per outing (332.8).
- Georgia State is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team amasses over 332.8 yards.
- The Panthers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, nine fewer than the Trojans have forced (22).
Troy Stats and Trends
- Troy has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 6.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Troy's games this year have gone over the point total six times in 10 opportunities (60%).
- The Trojans put up 24 points per game, 5.3 fewer than the Panthers give up (29.3).
- Troy is 1-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when the team puts up more than 29.3 points.
- The Trojans rack up 73.9 fewer yards per game (337.5) than the Panthers give up (411.4).
- This season the Trojans have turned the ball over 17 times, two more than the Panthers' takeaways (15).
Season Stats
|Georgia State
|Stats
|Troy
25.3
Avg. Points Scored
24
29.3
Avg. Points Allowed
25.1
382.8
Avg. Total Yards
337.5
411.4
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
332.8
13
Giveaways
17
15
Takeaways
22