The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 36.4% of Green Bay's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 2.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

This contest's total is 4.8 points more than the 42.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 48.5 PPG average total in Packers games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.

Rams stats and trends

Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Rams have been favored by 1 point or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.

Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Packers give up per contest (19.5).

Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.5 points.

The Rams average 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per outing.

When Los Angeles churns out over 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Packers.

Packers stats and trends

Green Bay has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Packers have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.

Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).

The Packers score 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Rams allow.

Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.

The Packers rack up 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow.

When Green Bay picks up more than 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Packers have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Green Bay is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.

This year, as 1-point underdogs or greater at home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS.

Green Bay has gone over the total once in four home games this season.

The average point total in Packers home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.

The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1-point favorites or more on the road.

In five road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.

This season, Rams away games average 49.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.