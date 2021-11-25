Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The Los Angeles Rams (7-3) and Green Bay Packers (8-3) will battle in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for Rams vs. Packers

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to score more than 47 points in seven of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Green Bay's games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 47.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 49.6, is 2.6 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • This contest's total is 4.8 points more than the 42.2 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
  • Rams games this season feature an average total of 50.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 48.5 PPG average total in Packers games this season is 1.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Los Angeles is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Rams have been favored by 1 point or more nine times this season and are 3-6 ATS in those contests.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Rams score 27.1 points per game, 7.6 more than the Packers give up per contest (19.5).
  • Los Angeles is 4-4 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 19.5 points.
  • The Rams average 387.2 yards per game, 68.4 more yards than the 318.8 the Packers give up per outing.
  • When Los Angeles churns out over 318.8 yards, the team is 4-5 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
  • This year, the Rams have 11 turnovers, five fewer than the Packers have takeaways (16).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Packers.
  • Green Bay has nine wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
  • The Packers have been underdogs by 1 point or more three times this season and are 3-0 ATS in those matchups.
  • Green Bay's games this season have gone over the total in three out of 11 opportunities (27.3%).
  • The Packers score 22.5 points per game, comparable to the 22.7 the Rams allow.
  • Green Bay is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall when the team scores more than 22.7 points.
  • The Packers rack up 351.0 yards per game, just 4.1 more than the 346.9 the Rams allow.
  • When Green Bay picks up more than 346.9 yards, the team is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Packers have turned the ball over nine times, five fewer times than the Rams have forced turnovers (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Green Bay is 4-0 overall and 4-0 against the spread.
  • This year, as 1-point underdogs or greater at home, the Packers are 4-0 ATS.
  • Green Bay has gone over the total once in four home games this season.
  • The average point total in Packers home games this season is 48.3 points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (47).
  • Away from home, Los Angeles has two wins against the spread and is 4-1 overall.
  • The Rams have two wins ATS (2-3) as 1-point favorites or more on the road.
  • In five road games this season, Los Angeles has gone over the total twice.
  • This season, Rams away games average 49.6 points, 2.6 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

