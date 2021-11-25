The No. 19 Houston Cougars (10-1) and UConn Huskies (1-10) will battle in a matchup at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Odds for Houston vs. UConn

Over/Under Insights

Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.

In 40% of UConn's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.

Saturday's over/under is 1.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.

This contest's total is 2.5 points fewer than the 58 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.

Cougars games this season have an average total of 55.5, the same value as Saturday's over/under.

The 55.5 over/under in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Huskies games this season.

Houston Stats and Trends

In Houston's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.

Houston has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Cougars rack up 38.2 points per game, comparable to the 37.9 per matchup the Huskies allow.

Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 37.9 points.

The Cougars rack up 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450 the Huskies give up per matchup.

In games that Houston totals over 450 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.

This year, the Cougars have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).

UConn Stats and Trends

UConn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.

This season, the Huskies have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 32.5 points or more.

UConn's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).

The Huskies score 15.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Cougars surrender (20.1).

UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.1 points.

The Huskies rack up 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars give up (295.1).

UConn is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 295.1 yards.

This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cougars have forced 21 turnovers.

Season Stats