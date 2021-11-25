Publish date:
Houston vs. UConn College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Houston vs. UConn
Over/Under Insights
- Houston and its opponents have gone over the current 55.5-point total in four of 11 games this season.
- In 40% of UConn's games this season (4/10), the teams combined to score more than Saturday's total of 55.5.
- Saturday's over/under is 1.8 points higher than the combined 53.7 PPG average of the two teams.
- This contest's total is 2.5 points fewer than the 58 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2021.
- Cougars games this season have an average total of 55.5, the same value as Saturday's over/under.
- The 55.5 over/under in this game is 1.7 points higher than the 53.8 average total in Huskies games this season.
Houston Stats and Trends
- In Houston's 11 games this year, it has seven wins against the spread.
- The Cougars covered the spread in their only game when favored by 32.5 points or more.
- Houston has gone over the point total in 54.5% of its opportunities this year (six times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Cougars rack up 38.2 points per game, comparable to the 37.9 per matchup the Huskies allow.
- Houston is 5-1 against the spread and 6-0 overall this season when the team scores more than 37.9 points.
- The Cougars rack up 417.1 yards per game, 32.9 fewer yards than the 450 the Huskies give up per matchup.
- In games that Houston totals over 450 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall.
- This year, the Cougars have 10 turnovers, three fewer than the Huskies have takeaways (13).
UConn Stats and Trends
- UConn has five wins against the spread in 11 games this year.
- This season, the Huskies have two against the spread wins in three games as an underdog of 32.5 points or more.
- UConn's games this season have hit the over on five of 10 set point totals (50%).
- The Huskies score 15.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the Cougars surrender (20.1).
- UConn is 4-0 against the spread and 1-4 overall when the team scores more than 20.1 points.
- The Huskies rack up 27.5 fewer yards per game (267.6) than the Cougars give up (295.1).
- UConn is 2-2 against the spread and 1-3 overall when the team picks up over 295.1 yards.
- This year the Huskies have turned the ball over 21 times, while the Cougars have forced 21 turnovers.
Season Stats
|Houston
|Stats
|UConn
38.2
Avg. Points Scored
15.5
20.1
Avg. Points Allowed
37.9
417.1
Avg. Total Yards
267.6
295.1
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
450
10
Giveaways
21
21
Takeaways
13