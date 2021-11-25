The New York Jets (2-8) will attempt to break a three-game slide when they clash with the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 60% of New York's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.

The two teams combine to average 32.8 points per game, 11.7 less than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 14.6 points lower than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.

The average total in Texans games this season is 45.2, 0.7 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.

In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Texans stats and trends

Houston has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

Houston's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).

The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets give up (32.0).

The Texans collect 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1), than the Jets allow per matchup (414.2).

The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jets have forced (8).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Houston's matchup with the Jets.

Jets stats and trends

New York has covered the spread on two occasions this season.

The Jets have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in 10 chances).

New York's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).

The Jets put up 17.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Texans give up (27.1).

New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.

The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (389.3).

When New York totals over 389.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

This year the Jets have turned the ball over 23 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

Houston is 1-3 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.

This season, Houston has hit the over in three of four home games.

The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

New York is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall, on the road.

This season, in three of five road games New York has hit the over.

This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.