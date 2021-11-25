Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Houston Texans vs. New York Jets NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New York Jets (2-8) will attempt to break a three-game slide when they clash with the Houston Texans (2-8) in Week 12.

Odds for Texans vs. Jets

Over/under insights

  • Houston and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in four of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 60% of New York's games (6/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 32.8 points per game, 11.7 less than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 14.6 points lower than the 59.1 these two squads combine to give up per game in 2020.
  • The average total in Texans games this season is 45.2, 0.7 points more than Sunday's total of 44.5.
  • In 2020, games involving the Jets have averaged a total of 44.2 points, 0.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Houston has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • Houston's games this year have hit the over in 40% of its opportunities (four times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The Texans put up 17.0 fewer points per game (15.0) than the Jets give up (32.0).
  • The Texans collect 143.1 fewer yards per game (271.1), than the Jets allow per matchup (414.2).
  • The Texans have turned the ball over 17 times this season, nine more turnovers than the Jets have forced (8).
  • New York has covered the spread on two occasions this season.
  • The Jets have covered the spread twice this year when underdogs by 2.5 points or more (in 10 chances).
  • New York's games this year have hit the over on six of 10 set point totals (60%).
  • The Jets put up 17.8 points per game, 9.3 fewer than the Texans give up (27.1).
  • New York is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall in games when it puts up more than 27.1 points.
  • The Jets average 51.6 fewer yards per game (337.7) than the Texans give up per matchup (389.3).
  • When New York totals over 389.3 yards, the team is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • This year the Jets have turned the ball over 23 times, four more than the Texans' takeaways (19).

Home and road insights

  • Houston is 1-3 overall, and 3-1 against the spread, at home.
  • This season, Houston has hit the over in three of four home games.
  • The average total in Texans home games this season is 43.6 points, 0.9 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).
  • New York is winless against the spread, and 0-5 overall, on the road.
  • This season, in three of five road games New York has hit the over.
  • This season, Jets away games average 43.8 points, 0.7 fewer than this contest's over/under (44.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.