Sportsbooks have installed player prop bet markets for Hunter Renfrow ahead of his next NFL game on Thursday at 4:30 PM ET airing on CBS. Renfrow and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-5) square off against the Dallas Cowboys (7-3) in Week 12 at AT&T Stadium.

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds

Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Renfrow's 56 receptions (on 73 targets) have netted him 524 yards (52.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.

Renfrow has been the target of 19.5% (73 total) of his team's 374 passing attempts this season.

Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.

The Raiders have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Dallas

The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 269.1 yards per game through the air.

With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Renfrow caught four passes for 30 yards while being targeted four times.

Renfrow hauled in 125 yards (on 18 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 41.7 yards per game.

Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Hunter Renfrow 73 19.5% 56 524 4 11 21.2% Darren Waller 79 21.1% 51 610 2 11 21.2% Bryan Edwards 39 10.4% 21 434 2 5 9.6% Kenyan Drake 36 9.6% 27 278 1 5 9.6%

