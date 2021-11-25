Publish date:
Hunter Renfrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Las Vegas vs. Dallas
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Odds
Hunter Renfrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Renfrow's 56 receptions (on 73 targets) have netted him 524 yards (52.4 ypg) and four touchdowns.
- Renfrow has been the target of 19.5% (73 total) of his team's 374 passing attempts this season.
- Renfrow has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 21.2% of his team's 52 red zone pass attempts.
- The Raiders have run 62.4% passing plays and 37.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 20th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Dallas
- The Cowboys have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 269.1 yards per game through the air.
- With 14 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cowboys defense is ranked ninth in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bengals, Renfrow caught four passes for 30 yards while being targeted four times.
- Renfrow hauled in 125 yards (on 18 catches) with two touchdowns over his last three outings. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 41.7 yards per game.
Renfrow's Las Vegas Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Hunter Renfrow
73
19.5%
56
524
4
11
21.2%
Darren Waller
79
21.1%
51
610
2
11
21.2%
Bryan Edwards
39
10.4%
21
434
2
5
9.6%
Kenyan Drake
36
9.6%
27
278
1
5
9.6%
