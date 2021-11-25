Publish date:
Illinois vs. Northwestern College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern
Over/Under Insights
- Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.5, is nine points fewer than Saturday's over/under.
- These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.
- The average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 49.5, six points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.
- The 43.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 46.3 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.
Illinois Stats and Trends
- Illinois is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.
- The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.
- Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).
- The Fighting Illini rack up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats give up (27.4).
- When Illinois puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
- The Fighting Illini rack up 111.8 fewer yards per game (315), than the Wildcats give up per matchup (426.8).
- This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).
Northwestern Stats and Trends
- Northwestern has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.
- The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread once.
- Northwestern's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).
- The Wildcats rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Fighting Illini surrender (22.6).
- Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.6 points.
- The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (377.6).
- Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 377.6 yards.
- The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (15).
Season Stats
|Illinois
|Stats
|Northwestern
17.7
Avg. Points Scored
16.8
22.6
Avg. Points Allowed
27.4
315
Avg. Total Yards
328.8
377.6
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
426.8
11
Giveaways
20
15
Takeaways
15