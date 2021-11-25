The Land of Lincoln Trophy is up for grabs when the Illinois Fighting Illini (4-7, 0-0 Big Ten) and the Northwestern Wildcats (3-8, 0-0 Big Ten) meet.

Odds for Illinois vs. Northwestern

Over/Under Insights

Illinois has combined with its opponents to score more than 43.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

Northwestern and its opponents have combined to score more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 34.5, is nine points fewer than Saturday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 50 points per game, 6.5 more than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Fighting Illini games this season is 49.5, six points more than Saturday's over/under of 43.5.

The 43.5-point total for this game is 2.8 points below the 46.3 points per game average total in Wildcats games this season.

Illinois Stats and Trends

Illinois is 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Fighting Illini have yet to cover the spread this season when favored by 6.5 points or more.

Illinois' games this year have gone over the point total in 27.3% of its opportunities (three times in 11 games with a set point total).

The Fighting Illini rack up 9.7 fewer points per game (17.7) than the Wildcats give up (27.4).

When Illinois puts up more than 27.4 points, it is 1-1 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Fighting Illini rack up 111.8 fewer yards per game (315), than the Wildcats give up per matchup (426.8).

This year, the Fighting Illini have 11 turnovers, four fewer than the Wildcats have takeaways (15).

Northwestern Stats and Trends

Northwestern has three wins against the spread in 11 games this season.

The Wildcats have been underdogs by 6.5 points or more six times this season and covered the spread once.

Northwestern's games this season have hit the over five times in 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Wildcats rack up 5.8 fewer points per game (16.8) than the Fighting Illini surrender (22.6).

Northwestern is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall when the team records more than 22.6 points.

The Wildcats average 48.8 fewer yards per game (328.8) than the Fighting Illini give up per outing (377.6).

Northwestern is 2-2 against the spread and 2-2 overall when the team amasses over 377.6 yards.

The Wildcats have turned the ball over 20 times this season, five more turnovers than the Fighting Illini have forced (15).

Season Stats