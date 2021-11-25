Big 12 rivals will clash when the Iowa State Cyclones (6-5, 0-0 Big 12) meet the TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 0-0 Big 12).

Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU

Over/Under Insights

Iowa State's games this season have gone over 59 points four of 10 times.

TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in seven of 10 games this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.5, is 2.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.

This contest's over/under is 4.1 points above the 54.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.

Cyclones games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 6.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.

The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.

Iowa State Stats and Trends

Iowa State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.

The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.

Iowa State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Cyclones put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs give up (33.7).

Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 33.7 points.

The Cyclones rack up 428 yards per game, 26.6 fewer yards than the 454.6 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.

Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 454.6 yards.

The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 14 takeaways .

TCU Stats and Trends

TCU has covered the spread two times this year.

TCU has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).

The Horned Frogs rack up 8.8 more points per game (30) than the Cyclones allow (21.2).

When TCU puts up more than 21.2 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Horned Frogs rack up 131.2 more yards per game (437.5) than the Cyclones give up per outing (306.3).

In games that TCU totals over 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (13) this season.

Season Stats