Publish date:
Iowa State vs. TCU College Football Odds, Plays and Insights
For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Odds for Iowa State vs. TCU
Over/Under Insights
- Iowa State's games this season have gone over 59 points four of 10 times.
- TCU and its opponents have combined to score more than 59 points in seven of 10 games this season.
- The combined points per game average of the two teams, 61.5, is 2.5 points greater than Friday's over/under.
- This contest's over/under is 4.1 points above the 54.9 these two squads combine to allow per game this season.
- Cyclones games have an average total of 52.3 points this season, 6.7 fewer than Friday's over/under.
- The 59.4 PPG average total in Horned Frogs games this season is 0.4 points more than this game's over/under.
Iowa State Stats and Trends
- Iowa State is 4-6-0 against the spread this year.
- The Cyclones have always covered the spread this season when favored by 15 points or more.
- Iowa State has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
- This year, the Cyclones put up just 2.2 fewer points per game (31.5) than the Horned Frogs give up (33.7).
- Iowa State is 2-1 against the spread and 2-1 overall this season when the team records more than 33.7 points.
- The Cyclones rack up 428 yards per game, 26.6 fewer yards than the 454.6 the Horned Frogs allow per outing.
- Iowa State is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team piles up more than 454.6 yards.
- The Cyclones have 13 giveaways this season, while the Horned Frogs have 14 takeaways .
- Find the latest spread and moneyline odds for Iowa State at SISportsbook.
TCU Stats and Trends
- TCU has covered the spread two times this year.
- TCU has hit the over in 60% of its opportunities this year (six times over 10 games with a set point total).
- The Horned Frogs rack up 8.8 more points per game (30) than the Cyclones allow (21.2).
- When TCU puts up more than 21.2 points, it is 2-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
- The Horned Frogs rack up 131.2 more yards per game (437.5) than the Cyclones give up per outing (306.3).
- In games that TCU totals over 306.3 yards, the team is 2-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
- The Horned Frogs have turned the ball over two more times (15 total) than the Cyclones have forced a turnover (13) this season.
- Head to SISportsbook to find the latest moneyline, spread and over/under odds for this matchup.
Season Stats
|Iowa State
|Stats
|TCU
31.5
Avg. Points Scored
30
21.2
Avg. Points Allowed
33.7
428
Avg. Total Yards
437.5
306.3
Avg. Total Yards Allowed
454.6
13
Giveaways
15
13
Takeaways
14