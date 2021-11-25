Publish date:
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds
Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chase has 47 catches (79 targets) and a team-high 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
- Chase has been the target of 79 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 24.8% of the target share.
- Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have called a pass in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
7
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Chase collected 65 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Steelers.
- The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Steelers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase was targeted six times, picking up 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Chase's 28 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.
Chase's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
C.J. Uzomah
31
9.7%
27
322
5
2
5.6%
