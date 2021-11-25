Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North rivals square off in Week 12 when Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chase has 47 catches (79 targets) and a team-high 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.

Chase has been the target of 79 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 24.8% of the target share.

Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have called a pass in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 7 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Chase collected 65 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Steelers.

The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase was targeted six times, picking up 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Chase's 28 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4% C.J. Uzomah 31 9.7% 27 322 5 2 5.6%

