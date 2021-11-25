Skip to main content
Ja'Marr Chase Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Before Ja'Marr Chase hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. AFC North rivals square off in Week 12 when Chase's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) hit the field against the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ja'Marr Chase Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chase has 47 catches (79 targets) and a team-high 867 receiving yards (86.7 ypg) plus eight touchdowns.
  • Chase has been the target of 79 of his team's 319 passing attempts this season, or 24.8% of the target share.
  • Chase has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 25.0% of his team's 36 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have called a pass in 54.8% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.2% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Chase's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

7

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Chase collected 65 receiving yards in his lone career matchup against the Steelers, 5.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Chase caught multiple touchdowns in that matchup against the Steelers.
  • The 258.1 passing yards the Steelers yield per game makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Steelers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 12th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Chase was targeted six times, picking up 32 yards on three receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • Chase's 28 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 113 yards (37.7 ypg) and two touchdowns during his last three games.

Chase's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

C.J. Uzomah

31

9.7%

27

322

5

2

5.6%

Powered By Data Skrive