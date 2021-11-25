Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Goff for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Goff leads Detroit with 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (220-of-333) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
  • The Lions have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Goff has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Goff's matchup with the Bears.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

4

2+ Pass TDs

3

1+ Rush TDs

4

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Goff's 218 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Bears are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
  • Goff threw multiple touchdown passes against the Bears in two of those contests.
  • The 244.6 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Bears' defense is 14th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Browns.
  • In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 336 yards (112.0 per game) while completing 39 of 59 passes (66.1%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

T.J. Hockenson

73

20.4%

54

499

2

7

20.0%

D'Andre Swift

67

18.7%

53

420

2

6

17.1%

Kalif Raymond

47

13.1%

30

363

2

3

8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive