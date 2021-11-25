Publish date:
Jared Goff Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Detroit vs. Chicago
Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds
Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Goff leads Detroit with 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (220-of-333) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.
- The Lions have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.
- Goff has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
4
2+ Pass TDs
3
1+ Rush TDs
4
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Goff's 218 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Bears are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.
- Goff threw multiple touchdown passes against the Bears in two of those contests.
- The 244.6 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Bears' defense is 14th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Browns.
- In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 336 yards (112.0 per game) while completing 39 of 59 passes (66.1%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Goff's Detroit Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
T.J. Hockenson
73
20.4%
54
499
2
7
20.0%
D'Andre Swift
67
18.7%
53
420
2
6
17.1%
Kalif Raymond
47
13.1%
30
363
2
3
8.6%
