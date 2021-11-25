In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jared Goff for Thursday's game, which starts at 12:30 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Goff and the Detroit Lions (0-9-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Jared Goff Prop Bet Odds

Jared Goff Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Goff leads Detroit with 2,109 passing yards (210.9 per game) and has a 66.1% completion percentage this year (220-of-333) while throwing eight touchdowns and six interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 13 times for 76 yards, averaging 7.6 yards per game.

The Lions have run 59.4% passing plays and 40.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 30th in the NFL in scoring.

Goff has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 50.7% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 4 2+ Pass TDs 3 1+ Rush TDs 4

Matchup vs. Chicago

Goff's 218 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Bears are 5.5 more yards than his over/under in Thursday's game.

Goff threw multiple touchdown passes against the Bears in two of those contests.

The 244.6 passing yards the Bears allow per game makes them the NFL's 12th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Bears' defense is 14th in the NFL, giving up 1.6 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Goff did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Browns.

In his last three outings, Goff has thrown for 336 yards (112.0 per game) while completing 39 of 59 passes (66.1%), with zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Goff's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % T.J. Hockenson 73 20.4% 54 499 2 7 20.0% D'Andre Swift 67 18.7% 53 420 2 6 17.1% Kalif Raymond 47 13.1% 30 363 2 3 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive