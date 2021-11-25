Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents play in Week 12 when Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has thrown for 2,645 yards (264.5 ypg) on 215-of-315 passing with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.

He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.

Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Burrow averages 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 67.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air.

At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Burrow completed 69.0% of his pass attempts for 148 yards, while tossing one touchdown.

He also added 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.

Burrow has racked up 689 passing yards (229.7 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage (69-for-103) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

