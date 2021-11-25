Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
BETTING
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Joe Burrow for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North opponents play in Week 12 when Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) meet the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has thrown for 2,645 yards (264.5 ypg) on 215-of-315 passing with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season.
  • He also adds 55 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 24 carries.
  • The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
  • Burrow has attempted 35 of his 315 passes in the red zone, accounting for 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Steelers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Burrow averages 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 67.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those outings against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The Steelers have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 258.1 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.5 passing TDs allowed per game, the Steelers defense is ranked 12th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Raiders, Burrow completed 69.0% of his pass attempts for 148 yards, while tossing one touchdown.
  • He also added 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.
  • Burrow has racked up 689 passing yards (229.7 per game) and has a 67% completion percentage (69-for-103) over his last three appearances, tossing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

